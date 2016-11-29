Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

CATALYST FUND II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 16,276,041.67
Sector(s)
Services : € 16,276,041.67
Signature date(s)
20/03/2017 : € 16,276,041.67
Other links

Summary sheet

Release date
29 November 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/03/2017
20160648
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CATALYST FUND II
Catalyst Capital Partners
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 18 million (EUR 17 million)
USD 175 million (EUR 165 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation consists of a commitment to a private equity fund targeting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and small mid-sized companies active in East Africa.

The proposed operation concerns a participation in Catalyst Fund II, a closed-end private equity fund with a target size of USD 175m. The fund will be set up to make privately negotiated equity and equity-related investments in SMEs and small mid-sized companies active in East Africa, with a focus on Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Uganda, Rwanda, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Its principal objective consists in acquiring majority and/or significant minority stakes in businesses with significant growth potential. The manager will seek to create value through a hands-on management approach, driving the growth and profitability of investee companies and enhancing enterprise skills, governance as well as environmental and social standards. Catalyst Fund II is the successor fund to Catalyst Fund I, a USD 123m vintage 2011 fund to which the EIB committed USD 12.5m and which is now fully invested.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund's operational guidelines provide for environmental and social due diligence of investee companies according to guidelines acceptable to the Bank.

Not applicable.

Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications