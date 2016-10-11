Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

BANK ZACHODNI ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES&MID-CAPS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 339,510,419.23
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 339,510,419.23
Credit lines : € 339,510,419.23
Signature date(s)
22/08/2019 : € 48,526,786
10/02/2017 : € 290,983,633.23
Other links
Related press
Poland: #investEU: Ground-breaking EIB transactions with SCB and BZ WBK supporting small and medium-sized businesses

Summary sheet

Release date
11 October 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/02/2017
20160450
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BANK ZACHODNI ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES & MID-CAPS
Bank Zachodni WBK SA.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 340 million
EUR 682 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

De-linked risk-sharing guarantee facility to cover up to 50% of the credit risk associated with Bank Zachodni's corporate loan portfolio

The guarantee aims to provide capital relief facilitating new lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In accordance with the Bank's policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of environment and public procurement, the Bank will require the intermediary to take all requisite measures to ensure that the environmental procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances comply with relevant EU legislation and applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.

In accordance with the Bank's policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of environment and public procurement, the Bank will require the intermediary to take all requisite measures to ensure that the procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances comply with relevant EU legislation and applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.

Other links
Related press
Poland: #investEU: Ground-breaking EIB transactions with SCB and BZ WBK supporting small and medium-sized businesses

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: #investEU: Ground-breaking EIB transactions with SCB and BZ WBK supporting small and medium-sized businesses
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications