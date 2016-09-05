EGEA NETWORKS

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project comprises part of the multi-annual investment programme of the promoter's group, focusing on three of its business areas: district heating, water and waste collection.
The main purpose of the project is to develop and optimise the district heating supply services to better serve existing and future demand. The project is expected to reduce CO2 and other pollutants emissions, by replacing individual smaller, fossil-fuel-fired heating boilers in residential and public buildings. The water components aim to improve sustainability and efficiency. Investments in waste management facilities should contribute to improving the waste management system in the service areas of the promoter by improving selective waste collection and increasing the share of municipal waste subject to recovery, treatment and recycling.
District heating projects typically fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, leaving it to the national competent authority to determine whether an environmental impact assessment is required according to criteria defined in Annex III of the directive. The project schemes in integrated water services and waste collection are not likely to have a significant environmental and social impact and none of them are expected to require EIA. During appraisal, the promoter's environmental, health and safety procedures will be assessed to determine that they are acceptable and in line with Bank environmental and social (E&S) requirements.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 2004/18/EC where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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