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IRISH SCHOOL PROGRAMME III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 200,000,000
Education : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/10/2016 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH SCHOOL PROGRAMME III
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IRISH SCHOOL PROGRAMME III
Related press
Ireland: EIB agrees record EUR 200m support for investment in 71 schools

Summary sheet

Release date
9 May 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/10/2016
20160202
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IRISH SCHOOL PROGRAMME III
DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION AND SKILLS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 450 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Part-financing of the school capital investment programme defined and implemented by the Department of Education and Skills (DES) of Ireland for the period 2016-2020

The programme comprises the construction, extension and refurbishment of several small-scale (individual cost below EUR 25m) school facilities located all over Ireland. The new schools will have an attractive design and are intended to improve the quality and efficiency of education services' delivery.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project includes new buildings and extensions and renovation of existing primary and secondary schools. Directive 2011/92/EU does not specifically mention the need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) for buildings related to education, but it may be that some sub-projects can be regarded as urban renewal projects and might require an EIA (Annex II of the directive). This will be examined during the appraisal.

The procedures for tendering and procurement used by the promoter must comply with EU directives on procurement (Directives 2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC amended by Regulation (EU) 1336/2013). The procedures will be analysed during the appraisal.

Related documents
13/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH SCHOOL PROGRAMME III
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IRISH SCHOOL PROGRAMME III
Other links
Related press
Ireland: EIB agrees record EUR 200m support for investment in 71 schools

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH SCHOOL PROGRAMME III
Publication Date
13 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68945703
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160202
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IRISH SCHOOL PROGRAMME III
Publication Date
24 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237479873
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160202
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH SCHOOL PROGRAMME III
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IRISH SCHOOL PROGRAMME III
Other links
Summary sheet
IRISH SCHOOL PROGRAMME III
Data sheet
IRISH SCHOOL PROGRAMME III
Related press
Ireland: EIB agrees record EUR 200m support for investment in 71 schools

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ireland: EIB agrees record EUR 200m support for investment in 71 schools
Other links
Related public register
13/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IRISH SCHOOL PROGRAMME III
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IRISH SCHOOL PROGRAMME III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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