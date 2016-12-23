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FINANCING FOR POWER NETWORK MODERNISATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 500,000,000
Energy : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/12/2016 : € 500,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FINANCING FOR POWER NETWORK MODERNISATION
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FINANCING FOR POWER NETWORK MODERNISATION

Summary sheet

Release date
16 November 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/12/2016
20160169
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FINANCING FOR POWER NETWORK MODERNISATION
IBERDROLA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1197 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Financing for the development and modernisation of electricity network infrastructure throughout Spain during the 2016-2018 period.

The overall purpose of the programme is to modernise the electricity distribution network in order to maintain or improve the quality of electricity supply, cater for new system users and improve the overall operational efficiency of the distribution system operator. It also comprises advanced metering infrastructures, as per the country's mandatory roll-out.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will concern the implementation of electricity distribution schemes and comprises overhead lines with voltage levels up to 132 kV, some of which may require the competent national authority to determine the need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA). The main impacts that can be typically expected for the programme relate to noise nuisance and disturbance during construction, vegetation clearance, visual impact, electromagnetic fields as well as impact on flying vertebrates.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Related documents
05/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FINANCING FOR POWER NETWORK MODERNISATION
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FINANCING FOR POWER NETWORK MODERNISATION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FINANCING FOR POWER NETWORK MODERNISATION
Publication Date
5 Dec 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86760706
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160169
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FINANCING FOR POWER NETWORK MODERNISATION
Publication Date
29 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131256142
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160169
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FINANCING FOR POWER NETWORK MODERNISATION
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FINANCING FOR POWER NETWORK MODERNISATION
Other links
Summary sheet
FINANCING FOR POWER NETWORK MODERNISATION
Data sheet
FINANCING FOR POWER NETWORK MODERNISATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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