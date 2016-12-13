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ALK-ABELLO ANTI-ALLERGY TREATMENT RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Denmark : € 60,000,000
Industry : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/11/2016 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALK-ABELLO ANTI-ALLERGY TREATMENT RDI
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ALK-ABELLO ANTI-ALLERGY TREATMENT RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
13 December 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/12/2016
20160046
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ALK-ABELLO ANTI-ALLERGY TREATMENT RDI
ALK-ABELLO A/S
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 149 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of ALK-Abello's market-leading research into allergic diseases. ALK is the world leader in allergy immunotherapy. The treatment is recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as the only treatment that targets the cause of allergy and alters the natural course of the disease. The financing is expected to materially support the company's efforts in this domain.

The project would consist of the promoter's research and development (R&D) activities from 2017 to 2019, related to research, development and life-cycle management of new, evidence-based immunotherapy drugs covering major respiratory allergies – house dust mite, grass pollen, tree pollen, ragweed pollen, and Japanese cedar pollen – further documenting the drug benefits in asthma treatment and asthma prevention, a disease associated with high unmet medical needs and market opportunities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

R&D activities included in the project will not materially change current R&D practice and will be carried out within existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Comments

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Related documents
16/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALK-ABELLO ANTI-ALLERGY TREATMENT RDI
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ALK-ABELLO ANTI-ALLERGY TREATMENT RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALK-ABELLO ANTI-ALLERGY TREATMENT RDI
Publication Date
16 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68878868
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160046
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ALK-ABELLO ANTI-ALLERGY TREATMENT RDI
Publication Date
30 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135773561
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160046
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALK-ABELLO ANTI-ALLERGY TREATMENT RDI
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ALK-ABELLO ANTI-ALLERGY TREATMENT RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
ALK-ABELLO ANTI-ALLERGY TREATMENT RDI
Data sheet
ALK-ABELLO ANTI-ALLERGY TREATMENT RDI

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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