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HYPO VORARLBERG MEZZANINE ABS FOR EE & NZEB

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 68,165,667
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 68,165,667
Energy : € 3,408,283.35
Industry : € 64,757,383.65
Signature date(s)
15/12/2017 : € 3,408,283.35
15/12/2017 : € 64,757,383.65
Other links
Related public register
22/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HYPO VORARLBERG MEZZANINE ABS FOR EE & NZEB
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HYPO VORARLBERG MEZZANINE ABS FOR EE & NZEB

Summary sheet

Release date
28 January 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/12/2017
20160006
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HYPO VORARLBERG MEZZANINE ABS FOR EE & NZEB
HYPO VORARLBERG BANK AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 68 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

A joint EIB / EIF operation, in the form of a guarantee to a mezzanine tranche on a Hypo Vorarlberg granular small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) portfolio, aimed at supporting the financing of loans targeting energy efficiency investments of buildings and the development of nearly zero-energy buildings.

The proposed guarantee instrument is designed to facilitate the financial intermediary to finance new loans dedicated to energy efficiency investments and development of nearly zero-energy buildings across Austria.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
22/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HYPO VORARLBERG MEZZANINE ABS FOR EE & NZEB
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HYPO VORARLBERG MEZZANINE ABS FOR EE & NZEB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HYPO VORARLBERG MEZZANINE ABS FOR EE & NZEB
Publication Date
22 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77571664
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160006
Sector(s)
Industry
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HYPO VORARLBERG MEZZANINE ABS FOR EE & NZEB
Publication Date
23 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150954934
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160006
Sector(s)
Industry
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HYPO VORARLBERG MEZZANINE ABS FOR EE & NZEB
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HYPO VORARLBERG MEZZANINE ABS FOR EE & NZEB
Other links
Summary sheet
HYPO VORARLBERG MEZZANINE ABS FOR EE & NZEB
Data sheet
HYPO VORARLBERG MEZZANINE ABS FOR EE & NZEB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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