INNOVATIVE SURFACES FOR SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION

Summary sheet
The project consists in financing Cosentino's investments for the period 2016-2019 included in its strategic plan. The investments include research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in the EU of existing and new products as well as installation of advanced manufacturing equipment in Almeria (Andalusia, Spain).
Part of the RDI activities focus on further improving and expanding the promoter's portfolio of recycled and engineered stones to addressing a growing market demand for more sustainable products from more ecologically aware public and private customers.
Research and development (R&D) activities are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended, and the project is expected to be carried out in existing facilities. The advanced manufacturing capital expenditure (capex) will be installed within existing facilities where similar equipment is already installed and operating. However, the Bank's services will review during the project appraisal all the project-related environmental details.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable EU legislation, as appropriate. The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU directives on procurement.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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