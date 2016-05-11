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INNOVATIVE SURFACES FOR SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 70,000,000
Industry : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/12/2016 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INNOVATIVE SURFACES FOR SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION
Related public register
13/03/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - INNOVATIVE SURFACES FOR SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION - Ampliación de Instalaciones en el parque industrial - Documento de Síntesis
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INNOVATIVE SURFACES FOR SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION
Related press
Spain: EIB supports Cosentino's innovation strategy with a EUR 70m Investment Plan for Europe loan

Summary sheet

Release date
11 May 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2016
20150942
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
INNOVATIVE SURFACES FOR SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION
COSENTINO SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
EUR 232 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists in financing Cosentino's investments for the period 2016-2019 included in its strategic plan. The investments include research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in the EU of existing and new products as well as installation of advanced manufacturing equipment in Almeria (Andalusia, Spain).

Part of the RDI activities focus on further improving and expanding the promoter's portfolio of recycled and engineered stones to addressing a growing market demand for more sustainable products from more ecologically aware public and private customers.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Research and development (R&D) activities are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended, and the project is expected to be carried out in existing facilities. The advanced manufacturing capital expenditure (capex) will be installed within existing facilities where similar equipment is already installed and operating. However, the Bank's services will review during the project appraisal all the project-related environmental details.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable EU legislation, as appropriate. The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
17/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INNOVATIVE SURFACES FOR SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION
13/03/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - INNOVATIVE SURFACES FOR SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION - Ampliación de Instalaciones en el parque industrial - Documento de Síntesis
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INNOVATIVE SURFACES FOR SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB supports Cosentino's innovation strategy with a EUR 70m Investment Plan for Europe loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INNOVATIVE SURFACES FOR SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION
Publication Date
17 Jul 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65915342
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150942
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - INNOVATIVE SURFACES FOR SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION - Ampliación de Instalaciones en el parque industrial - Documento de Síntesis
Publication Date
13 Mar 2019
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
91774880
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150942
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INNOVATIVE SURFACES FOR SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION
Publication Date
16 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
129481240
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150942
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INNOVATIVE SURFACES FOR SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION
Related public register
13/03/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - INNOVATIVE SURFACES FOR SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION - Ampliación de Instalaciones en el parque industrial - Documento de Síntesis
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INNOVATIVE SURFACES FOR SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION
Other links
Summary sheet
INNOVATIVE SURFACES FOR SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION
Data sheet
INNOVATIVE SURFACES FOR SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION
Related press
Spain: EIB supports Cosentino's innovation strategy with a EUR 70m Investment Plan for Europe loan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB supports Cosentino's innovation strategy with a EUR 70m Investment Plan for Europe loan
Other links
Related public register
17/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INNOVATIVE SURFACES FOR SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION
Related public register
13/03/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - INNOVATIVE SURFACES FOR SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION - Ampliación de Instalaciones en el parque industrial - Documento de Síntesis
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INNOVATIVE SURFACES FOR SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
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