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OULU URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 300,000,000
Urban development : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/06/2016 : € 100,000,000
3/06/2019 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OULU URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related public register
30/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OULU URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related press
Finland: EIB promotes urban investments in Northern Finland

Summary sheet

Release date
18 April 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/06/2016
20150907
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
OULU URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II
OULUN KAUPUNKI
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 702 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of financing multi-sectoral investment schemes forming part of the Municipality's multi-year investment programme. The project is expected to comprise small to medium-sized schemes in the fields of municipal infrastructure, mobility measures, education and sport, social and health infrastructure, district heating and water management and will benefit the City of Oulu in Northern Finland.

The city's long-term investment strategy aims to modernise the city's basic infrastructure and improving the quality of public services. The plan includes several components - public transport, street refurbishment, school upgrading, renovation of cultural heritage, reconstruction of social facilities, district heating and water supply - to be implemented over the next five years.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Finland, as an EU Member State, has harmonised its environmental legislation in line with the relevant EU Directives 2011/92/EU and 2001/42/EC. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity properly to apply the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate. Compliance with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings (EU Directive 2002/91/EC) and its recast (2010/31/EU) will be further examined during appraisal. All relevant key documents for the project will be published, in line with the Bank's disclosure policy.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
14/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OULU URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II
30/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OULU URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II
Other links
Related press
Finland: EIB promotes urban investments in Northern Finland

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OULU URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II
Publication Date
14 Jun 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67019498
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150907
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OULU URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II
Publication Date
30 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
152644778
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150907
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OULU URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related public register
30/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OULU URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II
Other links
Summary sheet
OULU URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II
Data sheet
OULU URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related press
Finland: EIB promotes urban investments in Northern Finland

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: EIB promotes urban investments in Northern Finland
Other links
Related public register
14/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OULU URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related public register
30/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OULU URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications