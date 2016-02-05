Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

EC-EIB SME INITIATIVE FINLAND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 271,800,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 271,800,000
Credit lines : € 271,800,000
Signature date(s)
14/10/2019 : € 126,840,000
14/09/2016 : € 144,960,000

Summary sheet

Release date
5 February 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/09/2016
20150884
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EC-EIB SME INITIATIVE FINLAND
Suomen Tasavalta
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 272 million
EUR 557 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Implementation of the SME Initiative (SMEi) in Finland, a joint initiative of the EIB Group and the European Commission (EC) aiming to support European small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through risk-sharing financial instruments

Final beneficiaries will be SMEs. The main objective will be to facilitate the flow of credit to the final beneficiaries.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In accordance with the Bank's policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of environment and public procurement, the Bank will require the intermediary institutions to take all the mecessary measures to ensure that the environmental and procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances comply with the relevant EU legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.

In accordance with the Bank's policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of environment and public procurement, the Bank will require the intermediary institutions to take all the necessary measures to ensure that the environmental and procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances comply with the relevant EU legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications