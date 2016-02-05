EC-EIB SME INITIATIVE FINLAND

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Implementation of the SME Initiative (SMEi) in Finland, a joint initiative of the EIB Group and the European Commission (EC) aiming to support European small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through risk-sharing financial instruments
Final beneficiaries will be SMEs. The main objective will be to facilitate the flow of credit to the final beneficiaries.
In accordance with the Bank's policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of environment and public procurement, the Bank will require the intermediary institutions to take all the mecessary measures to ensure that the environmental and procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances comply with the relevant EU legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.
In accordance with the Bank's policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of environment and public procurement, the Bank will require the intermediary institutions to take all the necessary measures to ensure that the environmental and procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances comply with the relevant EU legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.