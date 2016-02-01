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ACADEMISCH ZIEKENHUIS MAASTRICHT - PHASE 2

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 105,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 105,000,000
Health : € 105,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/12/2016 : € 105,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACADEMISCH ZIEKENHUIS MAASTRICHT - PHASE 2
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACADEMISCH ZIEKENHUIS MAASTRICHT - PHASE 2

Summary sheet

Release date
1 February 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2016
20150860
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ACADEMISCH ZIEKENHUIS MAASTRICHT - PHASE 2
ACADEMISCH ZIEKENHUIS MAASTRICHT
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 105 million
EUR 315 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of the second phase of the investment programme of the University Hospital in Maastricht to be implemented over the period 2015 to 2019

The project will support the infrastructure and organisational development of the Academisch Ziekenhuis Maastricht (University Hospital Maastricht - azM) in Maastricht, the Netherlands.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify the screening decision of the competent authority during appraisal and whether an EIA is required. It is expected that the project will have positive social benefits as healthcare is an element of social cohesion.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
05/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACADEMISCH ZIEKENHUIS MAASTRICHT - PHASE 2
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACADEMISCH ZIEKENHUIS MAASTRICHT - PHASE 2

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACADEMISCH ZIEKENHUIS MAASTRICHT - PHASE 2
Publication Date
5 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67489773
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150860
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACADEMISCH ZIEKENHUIS MAASTRICHT - PHASE 2
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237595958
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150860
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACADEMISCH ZIEKENHUIS MAASTRICHT - PHASE 2
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACADEMISCH ZIEKENHUIS MAASTRICHT - PHASE 2
Other links
Summary sheet
ACADEMISCH ZIEKENHUIS MAASTRICHT - PHASE 2
Data sheet
ACADEMISCH ZIEKENHUIS MAASTRICHT - PHASE 2

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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