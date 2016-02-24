MM WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
2016-2020 water and wastewater investment programme in Milan's integrated water service area
The operation will include investments as defined by the master plan ("Piano d'Ambito") in Metropolitana Milanese's (MM's) service area and as updated in March 2015 by the ATO Authority. It concerns upgrades and extensions of water abstraction and treatment facilities, the water distribution network, the sewage collection network and wastewater treatment facilities. The project will therefore help to improve the quality of life of the inhabitants and the quality of the environment. The project is eligible for EIB finance under Article 309 point (c) of the EC Treaty.
A number of schemes within the project contribute towards ensuring compliance with the water quality standards set by the relevant sector directives, in particular the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC, the Urban Waste Water Directive 91/271/EEC as amended by Directive 98/15/EC, and the Drinking Water Directive 98/83/EC. Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, and Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC will be respected. The promoter will, in such case, prior to utilising any EIB funds, be responsible for transmitting to the Bank the non-technical summary of the EIA. For any part of the project that may impact on a nature conservation site, the promoter will be required to provide to the Bank information on the mitigating measures required to comply with the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (2004/17/EC and 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and when required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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