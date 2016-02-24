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MM WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 70,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/11/2016 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MM WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MM WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE

Summary sheet

Release date
24 February 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/11/2016
20150851
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MM WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE
MM SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
EUR 150 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

2016-2020 water and wastewater investment programme in Milan's integrated water service area

The operation will include investments as defined by the master plan ("Piano d'Ambito") in Metropolitana Milanese's (MM's) service area and as updated in March 2015 by the ATO Authority. It concerns upgrades and extensions of water abstraction and treatment facilities, the water distribution network, the sewage collection network and wastewater treatment facilities. The project will therefore help to improve the quality of life of the inhabitants and the quality of the environment. The project is eligible for EIB finance under Article 309 point (c) of the EC Treaty.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

A number of schemes within the project contribute towards ensuring compliance with the water quality standards set by the relevant sector directives, in particular the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC, the Urban Waste Water Directive 91/271/EEC as amended by Directive 98/15/EC, and the Drinking Water Directive 98/83/EC. Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, and Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC will be respected. The promoter will, in such case, prior to utilising any EIB funds, be responsible for transmitting to the Bank the non-technical summary of the EIA. For any part of the project that may impact on a nature conservation site, the promoter will be required to provide to the Bank information on the mitigating measures required to comply with the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (2004/17/EC and 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and when required.

Related documents
12/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MM WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MM WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MM WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE
Publication Date
12 Nov 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68106285
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150851
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MM WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE
Publication Date
20 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
157018227
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150851
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MM WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MM WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE
Other links
Summary sheet
MM WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE
Data sheet
MM WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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