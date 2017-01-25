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HAFENINFRASTRUKTUR HAMBURG TEN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 150,000,000
Transport : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2017 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
18/08/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - HAFENINFRASTRUKTUR HAMBURG TEN - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie zum Projekt "Neue Bahnbrücke Kattwyk“
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HAFENINFRASTRUKTUR HAMBURG TEN - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie zum Projekt "Neue Bahnbrücke Kattwyk"
Related public register
20/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HAFENINFRASTRUKTUR HAMBURG TEN
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HAFENINFRASTRUKTUR HAMBURG TEN

Summary sheet

Release date
25 January 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2017
20150842
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HAFENINFRASTRUKTUR HAMBURG TEN
HAMBURG PORT AUTHORITY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 341 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project includes the construction of a new double-track railway lift bridge (New Kattwyk Railway Bridge), the construction of a new railway engine service plant, renovation works across the existing railway network inside the port of Hamburg and the acquisition of a firefighting vessel.

The project will contribute to the improved safety, efficiency and capacity of operations in the port of Hamburg.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project's compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC (as amended) will be verified during appraisal, including the status of any environmental studies and public consultation, mitigation/compensation measures, environmental and social monitoring plans and biodiversity assessment requirements.

The promoter, Hamburg Port Authority, is a contracting entity within the meaning of Directive 2004/17/EC. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (2004/17/EC as well as Directive 2007/66/EC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
18/08/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - HAFENINFRASTRUKTUR HAMBURG TEN - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie zum Projekt "Neue Bahnbrücke Kattwyk“
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HAFENINFRASTRUKTUR HAMBURG TEN - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie zum Projekt "Neue Bahnbrücke Kattwyk"
20/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HAFENINFRASTRUKTUR HAMBURG TEN
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HAFENINFRASTRUKTUR HAMBURG TEN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - HAFENINFRASTRUKTUR HAMBURG TEN - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie zum Projekt "Neue Bahnbrücke Kattwyk“
Publication Date
18 Aug 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74052497
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150842
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HAFENINFRASTRUKTUR HAMBURG TEN - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie zum Projekt "Neue Bahnbrücke Kattwyk"
Publication Date
24 Aug 2017
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
73376066
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150842
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HAFENINFRASTRUKTUR HAMBURG TEN
Publication Date
20 Jul 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72534310
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150842
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HAFENINFRASTRUKTUR HAMBURG TEN
Publication Date
24 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
164571581
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150842
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/08/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - HAFENINFRASTRUKTUR HAMBURG TEN - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie zum Projekt "Neue Bahnbrücke Kattwyk“
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HAFENINFRASTRUKTUR HAMBURG TEN - Umweltverträglichkeitsstudie zum Projekt "Neue Bahnbrücke Kattwyk"
Related public register
20/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HAFENINFRASTRUKTUR HAMBURG TEN
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HAFENINFRASTRUKTUR HAMBURG TEN
Other links
Summary sheet
HAFENINFRASTRUKTUR HAMBURG TEN
Data sheet
HAFENINFRASTRUKTUR HAMBURG TEN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications