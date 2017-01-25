HAFENINFRASTRUKTUR HAMBURG TEN

Summary sheet
The project includes the construction of a new double-track railway lift bridge (New Kattwyk Railway Bridge), the construction of a new railway engine service plant, renovation works across the existing railway network inside the port of Hamburg and the acquisition of a firefighting vessel.
The project will contribute to the improved safety, efficiency and capacity of operations in the port of Hamburg.
The project's compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC (as amended) will be verified during appraisal, including the status of any environmental studies and public consultation, mitigation/compensation measures, environmental and social monitoring plans and biodiversity assessment requirements.
The promoter, Hamburg Port Authority, is a contracting entity within the meaning of Directive 2004/17/EC. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (2004/17/EC as well as Directive 2007/66/EC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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