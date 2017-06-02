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PORT DE MARSEILLE - PROJET STRATEGIQUE 2014-18

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 50,000,000
Transport : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/02/2018 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
18/08/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORT DE MARSEILLE - PROJET STRATEGIQUE 2014-18 - Résumé non technique
Related public register
31/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORT DE MARSEILLE - PROJET STRATEGIQUE 2014-18
Related public register
18/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORT DE MARSEILLE - PROJET STRATEGIQUE 2014-18 - Rapport d'évaluation environnementale
Related press
France: EIB supports the development of Marseille seaport

Summary sheet

Release date
2 June 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/02/2018
20150772
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PORT DE MARSEILLE - PROJET STRATEGIQUE 2014-18
GRAND PORT MARITIME DE MARSEILLE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 136 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Implementation of part of the Grand Port of Marseille's 2014-2018 strategic master plan

The project consists of an investment programme aiming to increase the capacity and improve the efficiency of the port of Marseille, in France, in line with the port master plan that is expected to be carried out between 2014 and 2018.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC (as amended), the Floods Directive 2007/60/EC, as well as biodiversity assessment requirements, climate change adaptation issues, mitigation/compensation measures and environmental and social monitoring plans, will be assessed in detail during appraisal for each sub-project.

The promoter, GPMM, is a contracting entity within the meaning of Directive 2014/25/EU. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
18/08/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORT DE MARSEILLE - PROJET STRATEGIQUE 2014-18 - Résumé non technique
31/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORT DE MARSEILLE - PROJET STRATEGIQUE 2014-18
18/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORT DE MARSEILLE - PROJET STRATEGIQUE 2014-18 - Rapport d'évaluation environnementale
Other links
Related press
France: EIB supports the development of Marseille seaport

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORT DE MARSEILLE - PROJET STRATEGIQUE 2014-18 - Résumé non technique
Publication Date
18 Aug 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
73789696
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150772
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORT DE MARSEILLE - PROJET STRATEGIQUE 2014-18
Publication Date
31 Aug 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76311257
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150772
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORT DE MARSEILLE - PROJET STRATEGIQUE 2014-18 - Rapport d'évaluation environnementale
Publication Date
18 Aug 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77307033
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150772
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/08/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORT DE MARSEILLE - PROJET STRATEGIQUE 2014-18 - Résumé non technique
Related public register
31/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORT DE MARSEILLE - PROJET STRATEGIQUE 2014-18
Related public register
18/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORT DE MARSEILLE - PROJET STRATEGIQUE 2014-18 - Rapport d'évaluation environnementale
Other links
Summary sheet
PORT DE MARSEILLE - PROJET STRATEGIQUE 2014-18
Data sheet
PORT DE MARSEILLE - PROJET STRATEGIQUE 2014-18
Related press
France: EIB supports the development of Marseille seaport

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EIB supports the development of Marseille seaport
Other links
Related public register
18/08/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORT DE MARSEILLE - PROJET STRATEGIQUE 2014-18 - Résumé non technique
Related public register
31/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORT DE MARSEILLE - PROJET STRATEGIQUE 2014-18
Related public register
18/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORT DE MARSEILLE - PROJET STRATEGIQUE 2014-18 - Rapport d'évaluation environnementale

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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