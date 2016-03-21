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ITALIAN GREEN BOND FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 40,000,000
Services : € 8,000,000
Energy : € 32,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/01/2018 : € 4,000,000
1/01/2018 : € 4,000,000
1/01/2018 : € 16,000,000
1/01/2018 : € 16,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALIAN GREEN BOND FUND
Related public register
08/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ITALIAN GREEN BOND FUND

Summary sheet

Release date
21 March 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/01/2018
20150769
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ITALIAN GREEN BOND FUND
FORESIGHT GROUP LLP
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
  • Services - Public administration and defence; compulsory social security
Description
Objectives

Investment fund targeting debt securities related to renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in Italy

The fund seeks to provide innovative debt financing in the form of mini bonds to smaller renewable energy projects in Italy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Most of the projects to be financed by the fund are expected to fall under Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, leaving it to the national competent authority to determine on the basis of Annex III of that directive whether an environmental impact assessment is required. During appraisal, the fund manager's environmental and social management capacity and due diligence procedures will be reviewed to ensure compliance with the Bank's standards and the principles of EU environmental directives (including the EIA Directive, Habitats Directive and Birds Directive, Water Framework Directive and Industrial Emissions Directive), as applicable.

The fund's investment guidelines will be required to ensure that procurement procedures applied by the promoters of the underlying investments financed by the fund are in line with the provisions of the relevant directives and the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
20/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALIAN GREEN BOND FUND
08/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ITALIAN GREEN BOND FUND
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALIAN GREEN BOND FUND
Publication Date
20 Oct 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67139506
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150769
Sector(s)
Energy
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ITALIAN GREEN BOND FUND
Publication Date
8 Oct 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
190599896
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150769
Sector(s)
Energy
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALIAN GREEN BOND FUND
Related public register
08/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ITALIAN GREEN BOND FUND
Other links
Summary sheet
ITALIAN GREEN BOND FUND
Data sheet
ITALIAN GREEN BOND FUND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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