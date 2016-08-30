Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Estonia : € 30,000,000
Transport : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/12/2016 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE
Related press
Estonia: #InvestEU - European support for Tallinn Airport expansion

Summary sheet

Release date
30 August 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/12/2016
20150745
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE
TALLINNA LENNUJAAM AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 80 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises a number of investments at the international airport of Tallinn aimed at improving environmental and safety performance, alleviating current congestion and accommodating future growth in traffic. The airport, which is located 4 km south-west of the city, is the largest airport in Estonia, handling 2.16 million passengers in 2015.

It includes the displacement of the runway and the taxiway system to alleviate noise and air pollution, provision of new aircraft aprons, the reconfiguration and refurbishment of the passenger terminal, the expansion of the car parking areas, new aircraft maintenance hangars and a range of other safety and environmental related enhancements. The project will increase the capacity of the airport by approximately 2 million passengers per annum (mppa).

The project comprises a number of investments at the international airport of Tallinn aimed at improving environmental and safety performance, alleviating current congestion and accommodating future growth in traffic. The airport, which is located 4 km south-west of the city, is the largest airport in Estonia, handling 2.16 million passengers in 2015.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

A project of this type would normally be classified under Annex II of the EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EC, meaning that the Competent Authority makes the decision as to whether a formal EIA is required or not. Alignment to this and other National and EU environmental legislation, including EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings, and the status of any pre-existing development consents will be reviewed and assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
14/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE
Other links
Related press
Estonia: #InvestEU - European support for Tallinn Airport expansion

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE
Publication Date
14 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68156535
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150745
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Estonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
185582189
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150745
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Estonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE
Other links
Summary sheet
TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE
Data sheet
TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE
Related press
Estonia: #InvestEU - European support for Tallinn Airport expansion

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Estonia: #InvestEU - European support for Tallinn Airport expansion
Other links
Related public register
14/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications