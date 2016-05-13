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GENESIS SOCIAL HOUSING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 102,984,145.23
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 102,984,145.23
Urban development : € 102,984,145.23
Signature date(s)
13/12/2019 : € 102,984,145.23
Other links
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GENESIS SOCIAL HOUSING

Summary sheet

Release date
13 May 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/12/2019
20150743
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GENESIS SOCIAL HOUSING
GENESIS HOUSING ASSOCIATION LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 86 million (EUR 101 million)
GBP 700 million (EUR 823 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investments to support new construction and regeneration-based social and affordable housing developments in the south-east of England

The project concerns the financing of investments in the years 2016-2020 in the social and affordable housing assets of Genesis Housing Association Ltd. EIB funding will benefit the retrofitting and new construction of social and affordable housing as well as associated infrastructure facilities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the relevant EU directives will be verified during appraisal: Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the urban renewal, upgrading and construction investments will be reviewed during project appraisal. Energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed during project appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC , or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GENESIS SOCIAL HOUSING

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GENESIS SOCIAL HOUSING
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67634716
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150743
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GENESIS SOCIAL HOUSING
Other links
Summary sheet
GENESIS SOCIAL HOUSING
Data sheet
GENESIS SOCIAL HOUSING

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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