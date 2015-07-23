Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

MALTA EU FUNDS 2014 - 2020

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 72,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Malta : € 72,000,000
Credit lines : € 2,160,000
Telecom : € 2,700,000
Energy : € 5,040,000
Health : € 6,480,000
Water, sewerage : € 9,072,000
Education : € 9,360,000
Industry : € 18,288,000
Services : € 18,900,000
Signature date(s)
23/09/2016 : € 2,160,000
23/09/2016 : € 2,700,000
23/09/2016 : € 5,040,000
23/09/2016 : € 6,480,000
23/09/2016 : € 9,072,000
23/09/2016 : € 9,360,000
23/09/2016 : € 18,288,000
23/09/2016 : € 18,900,000
Other links
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MALTA EU FUNDS 2014 - 2020

Summary sheet

Release date
10 May 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/09/2016
20150723
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MALTA EU FUNDS 2014 - 2020
REPUBLIC OF MALTA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 72 million
EUR 850 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

This operation will support Malta's smart and sustainable growth by contributing to the achievement of the objectives included in the Maltese Partnership Agreement (PA) and fixed in the Operational Programme "Fostering a competitive and sustainable economy to meet our challenges" (financed by the ERDF and the CF) and the Operational Programme II "Investing in human capital to create more opportunities and promote the well-being of society" (financed by the ESF). The schemes to be financed under this Structural Programme Loan will include investments in sustainable transport and urban development, energy, RDI, ICT, and SME competitiveness. The human capital development component is also expected to be significant in particular through measures fostering education, training, lifelong learning and social inclusion.

The Bank would also finance measures targeted at the protection of cultural heritage to enhance their tourism potential as well as the improvement of environmental quality, particularly in the waste and water sectors, and the shift towards a low-carbon economy. The latter aspect is particularly important to address Malta's dependency on imported fossil fuel for energy generation and the low energy performance in buildings. The schemes financed under this operation would therefore include energy efficiency measures and the production of renewable energy from locally available sources.

The operation will comprise the co-financing of the Operational Programme I "Fostering a competitive and sustainable economy to meet our challenges" (financed by the ERDF and the CF) and the Operational Programme II "Investing in human capital to create more opportunities and promote the well-being of society" (financed by the ESF). The Bank's financing is provided under the convergence objective of the 2014-2020 cohesion policy. The EIB loan will strengthen the sustainable development of Malta through the renewal and expansion of the economic and social infrastructure and, as a consequence, the improvement of economic competitiveness.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Malta, as an EU Member State, has transposed the relevant EU Directives 2011/92/EU and 2001/42/EC into the national environmental legislation. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the Promoter's environmental management capacity to properly monitor the application of the EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate. All relevant key documents for the project will be published, in line with the Bank's disclosure policy.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MALTA EU FUNDS 2014 - 2020

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MALTA EU FUNDS 2014 - 2020
Publication Date
23 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63136110
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150723
Sector(s)
Education
Industry
Credit lines
Services
Water, sewerage
Energy
Health
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Malta
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MALTA EU FUNDS 2014 - 2020
Other links
Summary sheet
MALTA EU FUNDS 2014 - 2020
Data sheet
MALTA EU FUNDS 2014 - 2020

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications