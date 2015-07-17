VIZCAYA WATER & SEWERAGE

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The operation concerns the financing of water and wastewater investments in the province of Vizcaya, located in the Basque Country in Spain.
The project will focus on water and wastewater investments across the province, to anticipate floods and droughts as a consequence of climate change, by increasing the resilience of bulk water and storm water collection systems. The wastewater investments will also ensure compliance with the environmental standards set by EU and national legislation.
Water supply components will optimise and improve resilience of water supply systems in different municipalities of the benefit area. Wastewater components are driven by a need to comply with the EU Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive 91/271/EEC and the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC. The project will have a strong positive effect on the environment, contributing to pollution abatement by improving the quality of effluents discharged to surface waters. Project regulatory requirements (environmental impact assessment, strategic environmental assessment, Natura 2000) will be assessed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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