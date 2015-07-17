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VIZCAYA WATER & SEWERAGE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 90,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 90,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 90,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/06/2016 : € 90,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/06/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - VIZCAYA WATER & SEWERAGE
Related public register
16/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIZCAYA WATER & SEWERAGE
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VIZCAYA WATER & SEWERAGE

Summary sheet

Release date
17 March 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/06/2016
20150717
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VIZCAYA WATER & SEWERAGE
TERRITORIO HISTORICO DE VIZCAYA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 90 million
EUR 180 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation concerns the financing of water and wastewater investments in the province of Vizcaya, located in the Basque Country in Spain.

The project will focus on water and wastewater investments across the province, to anticipate floods and droughts as a consequence of climate change, by increasing the resilience of bulk water and storm water collection systems. The wastewater investments will also ensure compliance with the environmental standards set by EU and national legislation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Water supply components will optimise and improve resilience of water supply systems in different municipalities of the benefit area. Wastewater components are driven by a need to comply with the EU Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive 91/271/EEC and the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC. The project will have a strong positive effect on the environment, contributing to pollution abatement by improving the quality of effluents discharged to surface waters. Project regulatory requirements (environmental impact assessment, strategic environmental assessment, Natura 2000) will be assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
14/06/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - VIZCAYA WATER & SEWERAGE
16/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIZCAYA WATER & SEWERAGE
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VIZCAYA WATER & SEWERAGE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - VIZCAYA WATER & SEWERAGE
Publication Date
14 Jun 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67021313
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150717
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIZCAYA WATER & SEWERAGE
Publication Date
16 Jun 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67012075
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150717
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VIZCAYA WATER & SEWERAGE
Publication Date
24 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
257137990
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150717
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/06/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - VIZCAYA WATER & SEWERAGE
Related public register
16/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIZCAYA WATER & SEWERAGE
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VIZCAYA WATER & SEWERAGE
Other links
Summary sheet
VIZCAYA WATER & SEWERAGE
Data sheet
VIZCAYA WATER & SEWERAGE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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