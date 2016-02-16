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WELSH WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 288,700,271.37
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 288,700,271.37
Water, sewerage : € 288,700,271.37
Signature date(s)
20/01/2017 : € 288,700,271.37
Other links
Related public register
27/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WELSH WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6 - I
Related public register
19/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WELSH WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6 - Prioress Mill Raw Water Pumping Station - Non-Technical Summary
Related public register
19/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WELSH WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6 - Bryn Cowlyd Water Treatment Works, Dolgarrog - Environmental Report
Related public register
19/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WELSH WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6 - Llanfoist Waste Water Treatment works - Non -Technical Summary
Related public register
19/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WELSH WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6 - Prioress Mill Raw Water Pumping Station - Link to Environmental Impact Assessments
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WELSH WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6

Summary sheet

Release date
16 February 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/01/2017
20150683
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WELSH WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6 - I
GLAS CYMRU CYFYNGEDIG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 324 million (GBP 250 million)
EUR 777 million (GBP 600 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The programme forms part of Welsh Water's capital expenditure programme for the regulatory period 2015-20 (AMP6). The individual schemes are located throughout the entire service area. The programme is mainly driven by EU directives as applicable to the water and wastewater sector as well as resource efficiency and adaptation of the systems and infrastructures to climate change and demographic growth.

The project comprises improvements to water supply and wastewater collection and treatment as part of the promoter's regulatory investment programme AMP 6 (Asset Management Plan 6). The AMP 6 Programme was approved by the economic regulator OFWAT in 2014 in order to support compliance with EU directives and stricter standards.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The programme includes improvements to water supply and wastewater collection and treatment as part of the promoter's regulatory investment programme AMP6 to support maintenance and improvement of compliance with the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC) and the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC). Compliance with the EU and national environmental legislation and procedures will be examined during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC , or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
27/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WELSH WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6 - I
19/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WELSH WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6 - Prioress Mill Raw Water Pumping Station - Non-Technical Summary
19/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WELSH WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6 - Bryn Cowlyd Water Treatment Works, Dolgarrog - Environmental Report
19/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WELSH WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6 - Llanfoist Waste Water Treatment works - Non -Technical Summary
19/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WELSH WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6 - Prioress Mill Raw Water Pumping Station - Link to Environmental Impact Assessments
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WELSH WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WELSH WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6 - I
Publication Date
27 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66097561
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150683
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WELSH WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6 - Prioress Mill Raw Water Pumping Station - Non-Technical Summary
Publication Date
19 Nov 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150730696
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150683
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WELSH WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6 - Bryn Cowlyd Water Treatment Works, Dolgarrog - Environmental Report
Publication Date
19 Nov 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151112479
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150683
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WELSH WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6 - Llanfoist Waste Water Treatment works - Non -Technical Summary
Publication Date
19 Nov 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150735169
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150683
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WELSH WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6 - Prioress Mill Raw Water Pumping Station - Link to Environmental Impact Assessments
Publication Date
19 Nov 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151198825
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150683
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WELSH WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6
Publication Date
24 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150796092
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150683
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WELSH WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6 - I
Related public register
19/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WELSH WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6 - Prioress Mill Raw Water Pumping Station - Non-Technical Summary
Related public register
19/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WELSH WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6 - Bryn Cowlyd Water Treatment Works, Dolgarrog - Environmental Report
Related public register
19/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WELSH WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6 - Llanfoist Waste Water Treatment works - Non -Technical Summary
Related public register
19/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WELSH WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6 - Prioress Mill Raw Water Pumping Station - Link to Environmental Impact Assessments
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WELSH WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6
Other links
Summary sheet
WELSH WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6 - I
Data sheet
WELSH WATER AND WASTEWATER AMP6

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications