Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

PKP CARGO MULTI-SYSTEM LOCOMOTIVES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 40,000,000
Transport : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/07/2016 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PKP CARGO MULTI-SYSTEM LOCOMOTIVES
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PKP CARGO MULTI-SYSTEM LOCOMOTIVES

Summary sheet

Release date
10 November 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/07/2016
20150621
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PKP CARGO MULTI-SYSTEM LOCOMOTIVES
PKP CARGO SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 80 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Purchase of up to 20 multi-system mainline locomotives

The project concerns the purchase of 20 mainline electric-powered locomotives, compliant with the relevant technical specification for interoperability (TSI), for use in Poland and, in part, also in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. The project represents the replacement of a small part of the promoter's overall fleet of 1,300 electric locomotives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Rolling stock does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (2011/92/EU) as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain modal share in key sections of the freight market that are most appropriately met by rail.

The promoter is a public undertaking operating in the transport sector but is not subject to the EU procurement directives. In January 2015, the promoter in any case issued an open tender (published in the Official Journal of the EU with the reference OJEU 2015/S 014-020749) for the supply of the locomotives.

Related documents
02/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PKP CARGO MULTI-SYSTEM LOCOMOTIVES
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PKP CARGO MULTI-SYSTEM LOCOMOTIVES

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PKP CARGO MULTI-SYSTEM LOCOMOTIVES
Publication Date
2 Feb 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64483408
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150621
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PKP CARGO MULTI-SYSTEM LOCOMOTIVES
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135780583
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150621
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PKP CARGO MULTI-SYSTEM LOCOMOTIVES
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PKP CARGO MULTI-SYSTEM LOCOMOTIVES
Other links
Summary sheet
PKP CARGO MULTI-SYSTEM LOCOMOTIVES
Data sheet
PKP CARGO MULTI-SYSTEM LOCOMOTIVES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications