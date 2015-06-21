PKP CARGO MULTI-SYSTEM LOCOMOTIVES

Summary sheet
Purchase of up to 20 multi-system mainline locomotives
The project concerns the purchase of 20 mainline electric-powered locomotives, compliant with the relevant technical specification for interoperability (TSI), for use in Poland and, in part, also in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. The project represents the replacement of a small part of the promoter's overall fleet of 1,300 electric locomotives.
Rolling stock does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (2011/92/EU) as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain modal share in key sections of the freight market that are most appropriately met by rail.
The promoter is a public undertaking operating in the transport sector but is not subject to the EU procurement directives. In January 2015, the promoter in any case issued an open tender (published in the Official Journal of the EU with the reference OJEU 2015/S 014-020749) for the supply of the locomotives.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.