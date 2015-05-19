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WINDPARK PRETUL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 36,750,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 36,750,000
Energy : € 36,750,000
Signature date(s)
10/12/2015 : € 4,593,750
10/12/2015 : € 4,593,750
10/12/2015 : € 13,781,250
10/12/2015 : € 13,781,250
Other links
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WINDPARK PRETUL
Related public register
07/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WINDPARK PRETUL
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WINDPARK PRETUL
Related press
Austria: EIB supports Österreichische Bundesforste with EUR 36.7m for wind park construction

Summary sheet

Release date
1 October 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/12/2015
20150519
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WINDPARK PRETUL
OESTERREICHISCHE BUNDESFORSTE AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 37 million
EUR 52 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Construction and operation of a 42 MW windpark in the state of Styria, Austria.

The development of wind energy supports EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contributes to the Bank's renewable energy and energy efficiency objectives. The project further contributes to the Bank's priority objectives for climate action.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is located in a sensitive mountain region. A comprehensive authorisation procedure including strategic environmental assessment (SEA) and environmental impact assessment (EIA) has been completed. Several concerns were raised by third parties during consultation. These concerns were considered and addressed by the competent authority. The permit has been granted. Details of the authorisation process and compliance with relevant EU directives will be assessed during appraisal.

The European Commission has exempted all contracts from the scope of the Utilities Directive (2004/17/EC) which are being awarded to implement electricity generation projects in Austria (EC decision 2008/585/EC). This exemption allows the promoter, although a public entity, to apply commercial procurement procedures for the implementation of this project.

Related documents
04/01/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WINDPARK PRETUL
07/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WINDPARK PRETUL
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WINDPARK PRETUL
Other links
Related press
Austria: EIB supports Österreichische Bundesforste with EUR 36.7m for wind park construction

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WINDPARK PRETUL
Publication Date
4 Jan 2016
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63825179
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150519
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WINDPARK PRETUL
Publication Date
7 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63954938
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150519
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WINDPARK PRETUL
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84573818
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150519
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WINDPARK PRETUL
Related public register
07/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WINDPARK PRETUL
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WINDPARK PRETUL
Other links
Summary sheet
WINDPARK PRETUL
Data sheet
WINDPARK PRETUL
Related press
Austria: EIB supports Österreichische Bundesforste with EUR 36.7m for wind park construction

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: EIB supports Österreichische Bundesforste with EUR 36.7m for wind park construction
Other links
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - WINDPARK PRETUL
Related public register
07/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WINDPARK PRETUL
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WINDPARK PRETUL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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