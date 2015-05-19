WINDPARK PRETUL

Summary sheet
Construction and operation of a 42 MW windpark in the state of Styria, Austria.
The development of wind energy supports EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contributes to the Bank's renewable energy and energy efficiency objectives. The project further contributes to the Bank's priority objectives for climate action.
The project is located in a sensitive mountain region. A comprehensive authorisation procedure including strategic environmental assessment (SEA) and environmental impact assessment (EIA) has been completed. Several concerns were raised by third parties during consultation. These concerns were considered and addressed by the competent authority. The permit has been granted. Details of the authorisation process and compliance with relevant EU directives will be assessed during appraisal.
The European Commission has exempted all contracts from the scope of the Utilities Directive (2004/17/EC) which are being awarded to implement electricity generation projects in Austria (EC decision 2008/585/EC). This exemption allows the promoter, although a public entity, to apply commercial procurement procedures for the implementation of this project.
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