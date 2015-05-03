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UKRAINE URBAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FL

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 203,800,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ukraine : € 203,800,000
Transport : € 203,800,000
Signature date(s)
17/12/2021 : € 155,000
17/12/2021 : € 615,000
17/12/2021 : € 3,030,000
11/11/2016 : € 93,248,362
11/11/2016 : € 106,751,638
(*) Including a € 155,000 Investment Grants provided by the NEIGHBOURHOOD INVESTMENT PLATFORM ,a € 615,000 Investment Grants provided by the NEIGHBOURHOOD INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Other links
Related public register
08/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE URBAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FL
Related press
Ukraine: EU bank lends EUR 200m for upgrading of public transport infrastructure in 20 municipalities
Related press
Western Ukrainian city Ivano-Frankivsk puts new EU-funded trolleybuses into service

Summary sheet

Release date
27 May 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/11/2016
20150503
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UKRAINE URBAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FL
UKRAINE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 204 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan to finance urban public transport investments in up to 20 municipalities in Ukraine

The schemes to be financed under the operation will improve the frequency and sustainability of public transport in medium-sized Ukrainian cities and will have a positive effect on the economy of those cities. Moreover, they are expected to generate savings in user time, vehicle operating costs, road accident costs, local air/noise emissions, as well as a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions as a result of the expected shift of passengers from road to electric transport modes.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If situated in the EU, some of the infrastructure schemes may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and a screening by a competent authority would be required to determine whether an EIA were required. The environmental process followed for the individual schemes and compliance with the Bank's environmental and social standards will be assessed during the project appraisal and the subsequent individual scheme allocation appraisals. Overall, the schemes should help the public transport systems gain or at least maintain modal share and thereby promote sustainable transport outcomes.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are carried out in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
08/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE URBAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FL
Other links
Related press
Ukraine: EU bank lends EUR 200m for upgrading of public transport infrastructure in 20 municipalities
Related press
Western Ukrainian city Ivano-Frankivsk puts new EU-funded trolleybuses into service

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE URBAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FL
Publication Date
8 Oct 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66553043
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150503
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE URBAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FL
Other links
Summary sheet
UKRAINE URBAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FL
Data sheet
UKRAINE URBAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FL
Related press
Ukraine: EU bank lends EUR 200m for upgrading of public transport infrastructure in 20 municipalities
Related press
Western Ukrainian city Ivano-Frankivsk puts new EU-funded trolleybuses into service

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ukraine: EU bank lends EUR 200m for upgrading of public transport infrastructure in 20 municipalities
Related press
Western Ukrainian city Ivano-Frankivsk puts new EU-funded trolleybuses into service
Other links
Related public register
08/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE URBAN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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