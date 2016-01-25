POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES II

Summary sheet
Financing of tangible and intangible investment costs incurred by institutes and research units belonging to the Polish Academy of Sciences.
The project contributes to the European Research Area (ERA), and Horizon 2020 objectives as well as to the Bank's priorities on innovation and skills. Moreover, the project contributes to the strengthening of research and development (R&D) potential in a convergence region. As such, the project is eligible for EIB finance under Article 309 of the EU Treaty, points c) common interest - knowledge economy (research and development) and a) projects for developing less-developed regions - convergence.
The project will finance the basic scientific activities and academic operations of the Academy. The Bank services will verify if environmental impact assessment (EIA) in accordance with EIA Directive 2011/92/EU will be required for any project component. For new and refurbished buildings Directive 2010/31/EU on energy performance of buildings will apply. The project may lead to outcomes with improved environmental characteristics.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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