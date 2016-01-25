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POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 130,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 130,000,000
Services : € 130,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/03/2016 : € 130,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES II
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES II
Related press
Poland: EIB finances Polish Academy of Sciences’ scientific and academic research with EUR 130m loan

Summary sheet

Release date
25 January 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/03/2016
20150477
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES II
REPUBLIQUE DE POLOGNE - MINISTRY OF SCIENCE AND HIGHER EDUCATION
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 130 million
EUR 303 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of tangible and intangible investment costs incurred by institutes and research units belonging to the Polish Academy of Sciences.

The project contributes to the European Research Area (ERA), and Horizon 2020 objectives as well as to the Bank's priorities on innovation and skills. Moreover, the project contributes to the strengthening of research and development (R&D) potential in a convergence region. As such, the project is eligible for EIB finance under Article 309 of the EU Treaty, points c) common interest - knowledge economy (research and development) and a) projects for developing less-developed regions - convergence.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will finance the basic scientific activities and academic operations of the Academy. The Bank services will verify if environmental impact assessment (EIA) in accordance with EIA Directive 2011/92/EU will be required for any project component. For new and refurbished buildings Directive 2010/31/EU on energy performance of buildings will apply. The project may lead to outcomes with improved environmental characteristics.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
08/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES II
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES II
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB finances Polish Academy of Sciences’ scientific and academic research with EUR 130m loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES II
Publication Date
8 Jun 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66882234
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150477
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES II
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85346733
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150477
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES II
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES II
Other links
Summary sheet
POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES II
Data sheet
POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES II
Related press
Poland: EIB finances Polish Academy of Sciences’ scientific and academic research with EUR 130m loan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB finances Polish Academy of Sciences’ scientific and academic research with EUR 130m loan
Other links
Related public register
08/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES II
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications