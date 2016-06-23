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POST DISASTER INFRASTRUCTURE RECONSTRUCTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Madagascar : € 40,000,000
Transport : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/06/2016 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
19/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POST DISASTER INFRASTRUCTURE RECONSTRUCTION
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POST DISASTER INFRASTRUCTURE RECONSTRUCTION
Related press
Madagascar: EU reaffirms its support for road infrastructure projects

Summary sheet

Release date
1 July 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/06/2016
20150456
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
POST DISASTER INFRASTRUCTURE RECONSTRUCTION
REPUBLIQUE DE MADAGASCAR
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 40 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Post-disaster reconstruction of transport and flood-protection infrastructure, predominantly in the Antananarivo region, damaged during the extreme weather of spring 2015

The project will focus on infrastructure damage directly caused by recent flooding. Selected schemes concern key sections of road, dykes and bridges damaged or even destroyed by flooding and causing severe disruptions in the area.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If located within the EU, the project components would not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) as they consist of the reconstruction of existing infrastructure.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project is done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
19/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POST DISASTER INFRASTRUCTURE RECONSTRUCTION
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POST DISASTER INFRASTRUCTURE RECONSTRUCTION
Other links
Related press
Madagascar: EU reaffirms its support for road infrastructure projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POST DISASTER INFRASTRUCTURE RECONSTRUCTION
Publication Date
19 Nov 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62644759
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150456
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POST DISASTER INFRASTRUCTURE RECONSTRUCTION
Publication Date
31 Oct 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
169749120
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150456
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POST DISASTER INFRASTRUCTURE RECONSTRUCTION
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POST DISASTER INFRASTRUCTURE RECONSTRUCTION
Other links
Summary sheet
POST DISASTER INFRASTRUCTURE RECONSTRUCTION
Data sheet
POST DISASTER INFRASTRUCTURE RECONSTRUCTION
Related press
Madagascar: EU reaffirms its support for road infrastructure projects

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Madagascar: EU reaffirms its support for road infrastructure projects
Other links
Related public register
19/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POST DISASTER INFRASTRUCTURE RECONSTRUCTION
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POST DISASTER INFRASTRUCTURE RECONSTRUCTION

Videos

Thumbnail: Flood protection in Madagascar
Flood protection in Madagascar
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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