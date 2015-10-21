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MICROBANK ERASMUS STUDENT MBIL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 22,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 22,500,000
Education : € 22,500,000
Signature date(s)
4/02/2016 : € 22,500,000
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB and MicroBank announce agreement to facilitate access to finance for Master’s students in European universities

Summary sheet

Release date
21 October 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/02/2016
20150434
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MICROBANK ERASMUS STUDENT LOAN
NUEVO MICRO BANK SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 22 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

A new product aiming partially to finance master studies in the EU under the European Commission´s Erasmus programme.

This project concerns a student loan operation promoted by MicroBank in Spain, supporting the first transaction under the new mandate Erasmus Student Loan Guarantee given by the European Investment Fund.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project does not comprise any tangible investment. In the light of this and of its immaterial nature, the project does not fall under any of the annexes of Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore does not need an environmental impact assessment.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project (if any) have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EC or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB and MicroBank announce agreement to facilitate access to finance for Master’s students in European universities

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB and MicroBank announce agreement to facilitate access to finance for Master’s students in European universities
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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