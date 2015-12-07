REGIONE PUGLIA 2014-2020 CO-FINANCING

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Urban development - Construction
- Industry - Construction
- Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The Structural Programme Loan will support the implementation of the Operation Programme for the Italian region of Puglia in the 2014-2020 period. The Regional Operational Programme of Puglia for the Implementation of the EU Cohesion Policy (OP) "Investment in growth and employment" is composed of 12 thematic axes and technical assistance which covers the following sectors: 1. R&D and innovation; 2. ICT; 3. SMEs competitiveness; 4. Sustainable energy and quality of life; 5. Adaptation to climate change, risk prevention; 6. Natural and cultural resources; 7. Sustainable transport; 8. Employment; 9. Social inclusion, poverty and discrimination; 10. Vocational training, education; 11. Administrative capacity and 12. Sustainable urban development.
The Operational Programme reflects the prevailing priorities of Puglia. The EU Structural and Investment Funds and the EIB loan will strengthen the sustainable economic development through infrastructure construction and rehabilitation and human capital development, thereby contributing to the overarching goals of EU 2020 Strategy.
Italy, as an EU Member State, has enacted the relevant EU Directives 2011/92/EU and 2001/42/EC into the national environmental legislation. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the Promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate. All relevant key documents for the project will be published, in line with the Bank's disclosure policy.
The Bank will require the Promoter, as a public administration entity, to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. The details would be reviewed by the Bank's services during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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