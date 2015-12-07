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REGIONE PUGLIA 2014-2020 CO-FINANCING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 230,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 230,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 23,000,000
Services : € 23,000,000
Credit lines : € 46,000,000
Industry : € 69,000,000
Urban development : € 69,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/03/2020 : € 8,000,000
13/03/2020 : € 8,000,000
12/05/2016 : € 15,000,000
12/05/2016 : € 15,000,000
13/03/2020 : € 16,000,000
13/03/2020 : € 24,000,000
13/03/2020 : € 24,000,000
12/05/2016 : € 30,000,000
12/05/2016 : € 45,000,000
12/05/2016 : € 45,000,000
Other links
Related public register
28/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGIONE PUGLIA 2014-2020 CO-FINANCING
Related press
Italy: EIB supports EUR 7 billion worth of investment in Puglia

Summary sheet

Release date
7 December 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/05/2016
20150362
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
REGIONE PUGLIA 2014-2020 CO-FINANCING
REGIONE PUGLIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 230 million
EUR 7325 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Structural Programme Loan will support the implementation of the Operation Programme for the Italian region of Puglia in the 2014-2020 period. The Regional Operational Programme of Puglia for the Implementation of the EU Cohesion Policy (OP) "Investment in growth and employment" is composed of 12 thematic axes and technical assistance which covers the following sectors: 1. R&D and innovation; 2. ICT; 3. SMEs competitiveness; 4. Sustainable energy and quality of life; 5. Adaptation to climate change, risk prevention; 6. Natural and cultural resources; 7. Sustainable transport; 8. Employment; 9. Social inclusion, poverty and discrimination; 10. Vocational training, education; 11. Administrative capacity and 12. Sustainable urban development.

The Operational Programme reflects the prevailing priorities of Puglia. The EU Structural and Investment Funds and the EIB loan will strengthen the sustainable economic development through infrastructure construction and rehabilitation and human capital development, thereby contributing to the overarching goals of EU 2020 Strategy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Italy, as an EU Member State, has enacted the relevant EU Directives 2011/92/EU and 2001/42/EC into the national environmental legislation. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the Promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate. All relevant key documents for the project will be published, in line with the Bank's disclosure policy.

The Bank will require the Promoter, as a public administration entity, to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. The details would be reviewed by the Bank's services during appraisal.

Related documents
28/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGIONE PUGLIA 2014-2020 CO-FINANCING
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB supports EUR 7 billion worth of investment in Puglia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGIONE PUGLIA 2014-2020 CO-FINANCING
Publication Date
28 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66166803
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150362
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Urban development
Industry
Services
Credit lines
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGIONE PUGLIA 2014-2020 CO-FINANCING
Other links
Summary sheet
REGIONE PUGLIA 2014-2020 CO-FINANCING
Data sheet
REGIONE PUGLIA 2014-2020 CO-FINANCING
Related press
Italy: EIB supports EUR 7 billion worth of investment in Puglia

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB supports EUR 7 billion worth of investment in Puglia
Other links
Related public register
28/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGIONE PUGLIA 2014-2020 CO-FINANCING

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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