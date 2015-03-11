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ICO INFRASTRUCTURE RISK SHARING LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 50,000,000
Energy : € 15,000,000
Health : € 15,000,000
Transport : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/05/2016 : € 3,750,000
12/05/2016 : € 3,750,000
12/05/2016 : € 3,750,000
12/05/2016 : € 3,750,000
12/05/2016 : € 5,000,000
12/05/2016 : € 5,000,000
12/05/2016 : € 7,500,000
12/05/2016 : € 7,500,000
12/05/2016 : € 10,000,000
Other links
Related public register
04/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ICO INFRASTRUCTURE RISK SHARING LOAN
Related press
Spain: EIB and ICO: first EFSI operation with national promotional bank signed

Summary sheet

Release date
12 November 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/05/2016
20150311
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ICO INFRASTRUCTURE RISK SHARING LOAN
INSTITUTO DE CREDITO OFICIAL (through Axis)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 250 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Transport - Transportation and storage
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The project is a public-private equity fund established in 2011 and currently going through its investment period.

Flagship operation between Instituo de Credito Oficial (ICO) and the EIB who will share equity risk in infrastructure investments through an Axis fund. This is the first operation with these characteristics and will help Spanish sponsors to revitalise the project finance sector in Spain and the EU.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund manager will carry out an assessment with regard to the investments which the fund manager considers to be EIB-eligible in order to come to the reasoned conclusion that environmental and social impact has been duly addressed and the projects are acceptable in environmental and social terms. Within the EU, the applicable EU directives on environmental and social matters in force at the time should be complied with.

The fund's investment guidelines will be required to ensure that procurement procedures applied in the underlying investments financed with proceeds of the EIB loan are in line with the provisions of EU procurement directives.

Related documents
04/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ICO INFRASTRUCTURE RISK SHARING LOAN
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB and ICO: first EFSI operation with national promotional bank signed

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ICO INFRASTRUCTURE RISK SHARING LOAN
Publication Date
4 Feb 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64546128
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150311
Sector(s)
Transport
Energy
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ICO INFRASTRUCTURE RISK SHARING LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
ICO INFRASTRUCTURE RISK SHARING LOAN
Data sheet
ICO INFRASTRUCTURE RISK SHARING LOAN
Related press
Spain: EIB and ICO: first EFSI operation with national promotional bank signed

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB and ICO: first EFSI operation with national promotional bank signed
Other links
Related public register
04/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ICO INFRASTRUCTURE RISK SHARING LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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