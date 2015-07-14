GRUPPO IREN TELERISCALDAMENTO E AMBIENTE

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Investment programme in district heating networks and waste management facilities
The main purpose of such investments in district heating would be to improve the operational flexibility of the system (peak demand coverage) and to reduce the absolute amount of local air pollutants (NOx, SO2) by replacing individual smaller, fossil-fuel-fired heating boilers in residential and public buildings. Investments in the waste sector would contribute to increasing materials recovery from residual municipal waste and thereby decrease environmental and climate change impact from current waste treatment and disposal operations.
By virtue of their technical characteristics, some of the indicatively assumed project components for financing might concern investments which could fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2014/52/EU), which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. A condition will be included in the finance contract requiring that the promoter completes any EIA or nature conservation area impact assessment and receives approval from the competent authorities prior to allocating the Bank’s funds to the project scheme, including providing copies of the relevant documents, including the consents, to the Bank. Residual environmental impact of the project schemes assumed to be supported by the Bank is expected to be minimal.
The promoter is well known to the Bank and thus its procurement procedures are expected to be in compliance with Directive 2014/25/EU on utilities sector procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.