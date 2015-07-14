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GRUPPO IREN TELERISCALDAMENTO E AMBIENTE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 130,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 130,000,000
Solid waste : € 39,000,000
Energy : € 91,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/12/2015 : € 39,000,000
9/12/2015 : € 91,000,000
Other links
Related public register
29/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPPO IREN TELERISCALDAMENTO E AMBIENTE
Related public register
15/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRUPPO IREN TELERISCALDAMENTO E AMBIENTE

Summary sheet

Release date
14 July 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/12/2015
20150283
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GRUPPO IREN TELERISCALDAMENTO E AMBIENTE
IREN SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 140 million
EUR 280 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investment programme in district heating networks and waste management facilities

The main purpose of such investments in district heating would be to improve the operational flexibility of the system (peak demand coverage) and to reduce the absolute amount of local air pollutants (NOx, SO2) by replacing individual smaller, fossil-fuel-fired heating boilers in residential and public buildings. Investments in the waste sector would contribute to increasing materials recovery from residual municipal waste and thereby decrease environmental and climate change impact from current waste treatment and disposal operations.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

By virtue of their technical characteristics, some of the indicatively assumed project components for financing might concern investments which could fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2014/52/EU), which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. A condition will be included in the finance contract requiring that the promoter completes any EIA or nature conservation area impact assessment and receives approval from the competent authorities prior to allocating the Bank’s funds to the project scheme, including providing copies of the relevant documents, including the consents, to the Bank. Residual environmental impact of the project schemes assumed to be supported by the Bank is expected to be minimal.

The promoter is well known to the Bank and thus its procurement procedures are expected to be in compliance with Directive 2014/25/EU on utilities sector procurement.

Related documents
29/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPPO IREN TELERISCALDAMENTO E AMBIENTE
15/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRUPPO IREN TELERISCALDAMENTO E AMBIENTE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPPO IREN TELERISCALDAMENTO E AMBIENTE
Publication Date
29 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64434204
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150283
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRUPPO IREN TELERISCALDAMENTO E AMBIENTE
Publication Date
15 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163286932
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150283
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPPO IREN TELERISCALDAMENTO E AMBIENTE
Related public register
15/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRUPPO IREN TELERISCALDAMENTO E AMBIENTE
Other links
Summary sheet
GRUPPO IREN TELERISCALDAMENTO E AMBIENTE
Data sheet
GRUPPO IREN TELERISCALDAMENTO E AMBIENTE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications