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THESSALONIKI MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 20,000,000
Urban development : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/09/2017 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - THESSALONIKI MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
12/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - THESSALONIKI MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Summary sheet

Release date
21 October 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/09/2017
20150267
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
THESSALONIKI MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
MUNICIPALITY OF THESSALONIKI
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 50 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation will finance investments in the medium-term investment programme of the Municipality of Thessaloniki aiming for urban development and regeneration of the city.

The project will contribute to urban renewal and transformation by meeting the challenges of the financial crisis and the demographic changes. The project will bring about a significant improvement in the quality of life for the citizens of Thessaloniki and support the municipality's strategy for growth.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Greece, as an EU Member State, has harmonised its environmental legislation in line with the relevant EU directives (2011/92/EU and 2001/42/EC). The Bank's appraisal will focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate. Compliance with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings- recast (2010/31/EU), if relevant to the project, will be further examined during appraisal. All relevant key documents for the project will be published, in line with the Bank's disclosure policy.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
05/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - THESSALONIKI MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
12/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - THESSALONIKI MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - THESSALONIKI MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
5 Feb 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64570092
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150267
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - THESSALONIKI MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
12 Jun 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
247063836
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150267
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/02/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - THESSALONIKI MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
12/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - THESSALONIKI MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
THESSALONIKI MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
THESSALONIKI MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications