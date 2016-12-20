PSA EFFICIENT POWERTRAINS

Summary sheet
The project concerns (i) research and development (R&D) investments on Euro7-compliant powertrains (engines and transmissions) and (ii) capital expenditure in facilities manufacturing the developed fuel-efficient powertrains in cohesion regions.
The project has two major components. The first concerns the promoter's R&D activities in the period 2016-2021 for the development of diesel and petrol powertrains compliant with the upcoming Euro 7 emissions regulations; the developments will also allow the promoter to comply with the upcoming CO2 requirements in 2020 and 2025. The activities will be carried out at the promoter's technical centres in France. The second component concerns capital expenditure for the manufacture of new fuel-efficient petrol and diesel engines in cohesion priority regions in France.
The project concerns investments in R&D that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. In addition, it concerns some capital expenditure related to the R&D activities. The Bank's services will review during the project appraisal whether any of the investments could fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, as well as any other environmental details of the project.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having the status of contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU directives on procurement.
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