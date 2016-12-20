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PSA EFFICIENT POWERTRAINS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 250,000,000
Industry : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2016 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
19/05/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PSA EFFICIENT POWERTRAINS
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PSA EFFICIENT POWERTRAINS

Summary sheet

Release date
16 May 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2016
20150265
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PSA INNOVATIVE AND EFFICIENT POWERTRAINS
PEUGEOT SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Not disclosed.
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns (i) research and development (R&D) investments on Euro7-compliant powertrains (engines and transmissions) and (ii) capital expenditure in facilities manufacturing the developed fuel-efficient powertrains in cohesion regions.

The project has two major components. The first concerns the promoter's R&D activities in the period 2016-2021 for the development of diesel and petrol powertrains compliant with the upcoming Euro 7 emissions regulations; the developments will also allow the promoter to comply with the upcoming CO2 requirements in 2020 and 2025. The activities will be carried out at the promoter's technical centres in France. The second component concerns capital expenditure for the manufacture of new fuel-efficient petrol and diesel engines in cohesion priority regions in France.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in R&D that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. In addition, it concerns some capital expenditure related to the R&D activities. The Bank's services will review during the project appraisal whether any of the investments could fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, as well as any other environmental details of the project.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having the status of contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
19/05/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PSA EFFICIENT POWERTRAINS
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PSA EFFICIENT POWERTRAINS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PSA EFFICIENT POWERTRAINS
Publication Date
19 May 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62746152
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150265
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PSA EFFICIENT POWERTRAINS
Publication Date
21 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
182420716
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150265
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/05/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PSA EFFICIENT POWERTRAINS
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PSA EFFICIENT POWERTRAINS
Other links
Summary sheet
PSA INNOVATIVE AND EFFICIENT POWERTRAINS
Data sheet
PSA EFFICIENT POWERTRAINS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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