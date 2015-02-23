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WESTMETRO ESPOO EXTENSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 515,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 515,000,000
Transport : € 515,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/08/2018 : € 40,000,000
15/12/2021 : € 65,000,000
30/08/2016 : € 100,000,000
8/02/2017 : € 310,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WESTMETRO ESPOO EXTENSION
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WESTMETRO ESPOO EXTENSION
Related press
Finland: EIB to support second phase of West Metro extension in Espoo

Summary sheet

Release date
9 September 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/08/2016
20150223
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WESTMETRO ESPOO EXTENSION
ESPOON KAUPUNKI
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 515 million
EUR 1281 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the extension of the existing metro line between Matinkylä and Kivenlahti in Espoo, Finland.

This investment loan aims at financing the second phase of Westmetro, from Matinkylä to Kivenlahti in the city of Espoo, the second most populated city in the metropolitan area of Helsinki. The project includes the construction of a 7km double-track underground metro tunnel as well as an underground metro depot. The Westmetro extension project will serve five additional stations located in Espoo.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is an urban underground railway and therefore falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. According to this directive, competent authorities decide on the requirement of an EIA on a case-by-case analysis. A full EIA was carried out for the whole line (from Ruoholahti in Helsinki to Kivenlahti in Espoo) in 2005 and approved in 2006, thus including the section Matinkylä to Kivenlahti. Any additional public consultation or updates as well as building permit procedures will be checked at appraisal stage.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where required. The first tunnelling and civil works contracts have already been tendered and published in the OJEU as required (2014/ S122-216394, 2014/ S122-282026, 2014/ S122-252184).

Related documents
27/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WESTMETRO ESPOO EXTENSION
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WESTMETRO ESPOO EXTENSION
Other links
Related press
Finland: EIB to support second phase of West Metro extension in Espoo

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WESTMETRO ESPOO EXTENSION
Publication Date
27 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66096559
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150223
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WESTMETRO ESPOO EXTENSION
Publication Date
30 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
257065227
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150223
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WESTMETRO ESPOO EXTENSION
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WESTMETRO ESPOO EXTENSION
Other links
Summary sheet
WESTMETRO ESPOO EXTENSION
Data sheet
WESTMETRO ESPOO EXTENSION
Related press
Finland: EIB to support second phase of West Metro extension in Espoo

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: EIB to support second phase of West Metro extension in Espoo
Other links
Related public register
27/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WESTMETRO ESPOO EXTENSION
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WESTMETRO ESPOO EXTENSION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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