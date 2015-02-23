WESTMETRO ESPOO EXTENSION

Summary sheet
The project consists of the extension of the existing metro line between Matinkylä and Kivenlahti in Espoo, Finland.
This investment loan aims at financing the second phase of Westmetro, from Matinkylä to Kivenlahti in the city of Espoo, the second most populated city in the metropolitan area of Helsinki. The project includes the construction of a 7km double-track underground metro tunnel as well as an underground metro depot. The Westmetro extension project will serve five additional stations located in Espoo.
The project is an urban underground railway and therefore falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. According to this directive, competent authorities decide on the requirement of an EIA on a case-by-case analysis. A full EIA was carried out for the whole line (from Ruoholahti in Helsinki to Kivenlahti in Espoo) in 2005 and approved in 2006, thus including the section Matinkylä to Kivenlahti. Any additional public consultation or updates as well as building permit procedures will be checked at appraisal stage.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where required. The first tunnelling and civil works contracts have already been tendered and published in the OJEU as required (2014/ S122-216394, 2014/ S122-282026, 2014/ S122-252184).
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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