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ACEA EFFICIENZA RETE III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 200,000,000
Energy : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/08/2015 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ACEA EFFICIENZA RETE III
Related public register
19/08/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACEA EFFICIENZA RETE III
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACEA EFFICIENZA RETE III

Summary sheet

Release date
4 June 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/08/2015
20150220
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ACEA EFFICIENZA RETE III
ACEA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a 4-year investment programme (2016-2019) to extend and renovate the electricity distribution network serving the area of Rome. The main purpose of the project is to upgrade obsolete hardware, to build or upgrade substations, to improve the security and reliability of electricity supply, and to enable the connections of new system users.

The project will enable the promoter to connect new users as well as to maintain or improve the reliability and quality standards of electricity supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will concern the implementation of electricity distribution schemes, some of which may require the competent national authority to determine the need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA). The project schemes are expected to have minimal environmental impact.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
10/07/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ACEA EFFICIENZA RETE III
19/08/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACEA EFFICIENZA RETE III
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACEA EFFICIENZA RETE III

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ACEA EFFICIENZA RETE III
Publication Date
10 Jul 2015
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59540226
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150220
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACEA EFFICIENZA RETE III
Publication Date
19 Aug 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60889244
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150220
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACEA EFFICIENZA RETE III
Publication Date
23 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
140512090
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150220
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/07/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ACEA EFFICIENZA RETE III
Related public register
19/08/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACEA EFFICIENZA RETE III
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACEA EFFICIENZA RETE III
Other links
Summary sheet
ACEA EFFICIENZA RETE III
Data sheet
ACEA EFFICIENZA RETE III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications