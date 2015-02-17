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FIJI WATER AND WASTEWATER PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 64,355,586.07
Countries
Sector(s)
Fiji : € 64,355,586.07
Water, sewerage : € 64,355,586.07
Signature date(s)
10/11/2017 : € 64,355,586.07
Other links
Related public register
25/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIJI WATER AND WASTEWATER PROJECT
Related public register
15/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FIJI WATER AND WASTEWATER PROJECT - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Plan
Related public register
15/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FIJI WATER AND WASTEWATER PROJECT - Gender Action Plan
Related public register
15/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FIJI WATER AND WASTEWATER PROJECT - Initial Environmental Examination - Wastewater subproject
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FIJI WATER AND WASTEWATER PROJECT - Initial Environmental Examination - Water supply subproject
Related press
Fiji: Largest ever EIB support for water investment in a small island state

Summary sheet

Release date
10 October 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/11/2017
20150217
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FIJI WATER AND WASTEWATER PROJECT
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 75 million
USD 345 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project will focus on the Greater Suva Area (GSA) on Fiji's main island, Viti Levu in the South Pacific. The project comprises the construction of a new water-treatment plant, upgrade of an existing wastewater treatment plant, upgrade and extension of water distribution and wastewater collection networks, and all related works. Technical assistance will be provided to strengthen project implementation capabilities.

The project will benefit the 224,000 inhabitants in the GSA service area of the Water Authority of Fiji, and will provide them with improved water and sewerage services. The project would bring about a number of important health and environmental improvements, particularly for the growing population in the peri-urban that are as yet unserved.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

An environmental and social assessment is being carried out as part of the ongoing technical assistance project preparatory work. Where required, a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) will be carried out taking into account the relevant EU environmental and social principles, standards and practices. An environmental and social management plan (ESMP) will be required to operationalise environmental and social impact mitigation measures. Details will be assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

The total project cost is indicative.

Related documents
25/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIJI WATER AND WASTEWATER PROJECT
15/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FIJI WATER AND WASTEWATER PROJECT - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Plan
15/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FIJI WATER AND WASTEWATER PROJECT - Gender Action Plan
15/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FIJI WATER AND WASTEWATER PROJECT - Initial Environmental Examination - Wastewater subproject
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FIJI WATER AND WASTEWATER PROJECT - Initial Environmental Examination - Water supply subproject
Other links
Related press
Fiji: Largest ever EIB support for water investment in a small island state

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIJI WATER AND WASTEWATER PROJECT
Publication Date
25 Nov 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
69170075
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150217
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Fiji
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FIJI WATER AND WASTEWATER PROJECT - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Plan
Publication Date
15 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59513059
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150217
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Fiji
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FIJI WATER AND WASTEWATER PROJECT - Gender Action Plan
Publication Date
15 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59516050
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150217
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Fiji
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FIJI WATER AND WASTEWATER PROJECT - Initial Environmental Examination - Wastewater subproject
Publication Date
15 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59516381
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150217
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Fiji
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FIJI WATER AND WASTEWATER PROJECT - Initial Environmental Examination - Water supply subproject
Publication Date
19 Aug 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132279233
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150217
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Fiji
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIJI WATER AND WASTEWATER PROJECT
Related public register
15/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FIJI WATER AND WASTEWATER PROJECT - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Plan
Related public register
15/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FIJI WATER AND WASTEWATER PROJECT - Gender Action Plan
Related public register
15/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FIJI WATER AND WASTEWATER PROJECT - Initial Environmental Examination - Wastewater subproject
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FIJI WATER AND WASTEWATER PROJECT - Initial Environmental Examination - Water supply subproject
Other links
Summary sheet
FIJI WATER AND WASTEWATER PROJECT
Data sheet
FIJI WATER AND WASTEWATER PROJECT
Related press
Fiji: Largest ever EIB support for water investment in a small island state

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Fiji: Largest ever EIB support for water investment in a small island state
Other links
Related public register
25/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIJI WATER AND WASTEWATER PROJECT
Related public register
15/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FIJI WATER AND WASTEWATER PROJECT - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Plan
Related public register
15/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FIJI WATER AND WASTEWATER PROJECT - Gender Action Plan
Related public register
15/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FIJI WATER AND WASTEWATER PROJECT - Initial Environmental Examination - Wastewater subproject
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FIJI WATER AND WASTEWATER PROJECT - Initial Environmental Examination - Water supply subproject

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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