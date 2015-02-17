FIJI WATER AND WASTEWATER PROJECT

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project will focus on the Greater Suva Area (GSA) on Fiji's main island, Viti Levu in the South Pacific. The project comprises the construction of a new water-treatment plant, upgrade of an existing wastewater treatment plant, upgrade and extension of water distribution and wastewater collection networks, and all related works. Technical assistance will be provided to strengthen project implementation capabilities.
The project will benefit the 224,000 inhabitants in the GSA service area of the Water Authority of Fiji, and will provide them with improved water and sewerage services. The project would bring about a number of important health and environmental improvements, particularly for the growing population in the peri-urban that are as yet unserved.
An environmental and social assessment is being carried out as part of the ongoing technical assistance project preparatory work. Where required, a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) will be carried out taking into account the relevant EU environmental and social principles, standards and practices. An environmental and social management plan (ESMP) will be required to operationalise environmental and social impact mitigation measures. Details will be assessed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
The total project cost is indicative.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.