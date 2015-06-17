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POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 420,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 420,000,000
Services : € 420,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/09/2015 : € 420,000,000
Other links
Related public register
04/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES III
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES III
Related press
Poland: EIB supports research and development with almost EUR 1 billion

Summary sheet

Release date
17 June 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/09/2015
20150180
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES III
REPUBLIQUE DE POLOGNE - MINISTRY OF SCIENCE AND HIGHER EDUCATION
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 550 million
EUR 1165 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The purpose of the project is to finance the operations of the National Science Centre (NSC) and the National Centre for Research and Development (NCRD) in 2015 and 2016. The NSC procures and finances basic research projects while the NCRD procures and finances applied research and development projects. The projects will be implemented by research teams based at public scientific institutes, universities and business enterprises (the latter for NCRD only) located in all regions of Poland.

The project furthers the EU priority objectives of Europe 2020 and Cohesion Policy. It also aims at implementing Horizon 2020, as it includes funding for research centres of excellence and the Polish roadmap for research infrastructures. In Poland, the GDR, gross domestic expenditure on research and development (R&D) (current prices) represented only 0.9% of GDP based on the latest statistics (2012), one of the lowest in the EU and well below the 3% national target, despite having grown by almost 12% per year. A major limitation of the Polish R&D system is the low contribution of the business sector; for instance only four Polish companies figure among the 1 000 EU companies ranked in the 2013 industrial R&D Investment Scoreboard. The current project should address this bottleneck by providing incentives to Polish companies for R&D investments.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Part of the project will concern activities in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already used for similar activities, and are therefore not covered by Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA). The directive can, however, apply to the construction of new research facilities if included in the project. Any possible environmental and ethical issues, including coherence with the principles underlying the EU directives, will be verified during the appraisal. Activities not eligible for the EIB will be excluded from the Bank’s lending. The legal and organisational framework in place to ensure respect of the relevant directives will be assessed.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
04/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES III
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES III
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB supports research and development with almost EUR 1 billion

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES III
Publication Date
4 Sep 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
61176717
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150180
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES III
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80503877
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150180
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES III
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES III
Other links
Summary sheet
POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES III
Data sheet
POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES III
Related press
Poland: EIB supports research and development with almost EUR 1 billion

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB supports research and development with almost EUR 1 billion
Other links
Related public register
04/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES III
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLAND SCIENCE & RESEARCH NATIONAL CENTRES III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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