Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

GEORGIA URBAN RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Georgia : € 100,000,000
Services : € 25,000,000
Composite infrastructure : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/02/2016 : € 25,000,000
11/02/2016 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Promoter’s project monitoring information - EN
Related public register
11/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEORGIA URBAN RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT FL
Related press
Georgia: EIB supports urban reconstruction and highway upgrading with EUR 150m

Summary sheet

Release date
8 June 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/02/2016
20150172
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE MODERNISATION
Municipal Development Fund of Georgia (MDF), Mountain Resort Development Company (MRDC)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 150 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan to finance investments in modernisation and upgrade of municipal/state infrastructure throughout the country.

The project is expected to improve the quality and reliability of municipal and other public services and thereby positively affect the living conditions of the concerned citizens. The project would contribute to income generation and job creation. Improvements in living conditions and creation of jobs would help reduce poverty and increase shared prosperity. Investments in local roads/transport, water, wastewater and tourism infrastructure will also increase the attractiveness of the country and further spur economic growth of the Georgian economy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The envisaged schemes are mainly small and medium-sized municipal infrastructure schemes in built-up areas. The potential negative environmental impact is therefore very likely to be minor. However, if located in the EU, some of the schemes would potentially fall under Annex I or Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Appropriate screening procedures, also in relation to natural habitats and protected species, as well as land acquisition/resettlement will be put in place. It is generally considered that the social impact will mainly be positive, with improved access to municipal services (roads, schools, water treatment and waste management) as well as the generation of additional employment (i.e. through the upgrade of tourism infrastructure in selected municipalities). The project's compliance with all applicable national environmental legislation as well as EU environmental and social principles, standards and practices will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoters to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
11/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEORGIA URBAN RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT FL
Other links
Related publications
Promoter’s project monitoring information - EN
Related press
Georgia: EIB supports urban reconstruction and highway upgrading with EUR 150m

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEORGIA URBAN RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT FL
Publication Date
11 Sep 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
61289886
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150172
Sector(s)
Composite infrastructure
Services
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Georgia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEORGIA URBAN RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT FL
Other links
Summary sheet
MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE MODERNISATION
Data sheet
GEORGIA URBAN RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT FL
Related publications
Promoter’s project monitoring information - EN
Related press
Georgia: EIB supports urban reconstruction and highway upgrading with EUR 150m

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Georgia: EIB supports urban reconstruction and highway upgrading with EUR 150m
Other links
Related publications
Promoter’s project monitoring information - EN
Related public register
11/09/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GEORGIA URBAN RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT FL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications