MATERIEL ROULANT ILE-DE-FRANCE

Summary sheet
Renouvellement du matériel roulant sur le réseau de transport public d'Ile-de-France
Le projet contribuera à atténuer les problèmes actuels et futurs de la circulation à Paris et dans la Région Ile-de-France et, par conséquent, à améliorer la qualité de l’environnement urbain et régional. Il vise à accroitre l’efficacité des transports publics, la fiabilité et le confort de service.
La production du matériel roulant aura lieu dans les usines du fabricant et par conséquent se trouve hors du champ de la directive 2011/92/UE. Toutefois la mise en service des nouvelles rames peut nécessiter des aménagements complémentaires. La conformité avec les directives applicables pour les installations connexes sera donc vérifiée pendant l’instruction.
La Banque exigera du promoteur d’assurer que les marchés pour la mise en œuvre du projet ont été/seront passés en conformité avec la législation applicable de l’UE (les directives 2004/18/CE et/ou 2004/17/CE ainsi que les directives 89/665/CEE et 92/13/CEE) et la jurisprudence de la Cour européenne de justice, y compris en matière de publication des avis de passation des marchés dans le Journal officiel de l’UE tel que requis.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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