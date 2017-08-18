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REHABILITATION URBAINE TUNISIE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 83,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Tunisia : € 83,000,000
Urban development : € 83,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/10/2019 : € 6,000,000
10/07/2018 : € 77,000,000
Other links
Related public register
07/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REHABILITATION URBAINE TUNISIE II

Summary sheet

Release date
18 August 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/07/2018
20150146
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
REHABILITATION URBAINE TUNISIE II
AGENCE DE REHABILITATION ET DE RENOVATION URBAINE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 83 million
EUR 250 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the rehabilitation of poor urban areas distributed across all 24 regions (Gouvernorats) of Tunisia through the provision of basic public infrastructure. In particular, the project's outputs will consist in the creation or extension of water and wastewater networks, road pavement and drainage, installation of public lighting, construction of playgrounds, sports and socio-cultural centers, and economic and manufacturing facilities. Moreover, the project could include specific interventions in the historical centres of a number of cities (medinas). The project builds upon the success of the predecessor operation "Rehabilitation Urbaine Tunisie" (EIB loan signed in 2012).

The project will contribute to local development and job creation through the spill-over effects of the investments in infrastructure and buildings all over the Tunisian territory. The direct and indirect socio-economic benefits will be very large, with strong leveraging of private investments by public infrastructure investments. By strengthening the economic resilience of Tunisian municipalities, the operation will further support the ongoing de-centralisation process in Tunisia.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to have positive social and environmental effects. Infrastructure works planned (e.g. for roads and drainage, sewage and public utilities) are expected to have very positive impacts on environmental conditions in the areas concerned. In addition, a technical assistance operation financed under the EU-funded Urban Projects Finance Initiative (UPFI) has been put in place to maximise and optimise environmental and social impacts of the project.

The project is classified as a public sector operation for procurement purposes. The promoter will be required to implement the project in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement for components financed by the Bank.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
07/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REHABILITATION URBAINE TUNISIE II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REHABILITATION URBAINE TUNISIE II
Publication Date
7 Mar 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77571195
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150146
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REHABILITATION URBAINE TUNISIE II
Other links
Summary sheet
REHABILITATION URBAINE TUNISIE II
Data sheet
REHABILITATION URBAINE TUNISIE II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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