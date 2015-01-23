DAIMLER R&D INFRASTRUCTURE & MERCEDES-BENZ VANS

Summary sheet
The project comprises three major undertakings: (i) the construction of a proving ground and technology centre in Immendingen, (ii) the construction of research and development (R&D) infrastructure (test facilities, centre for vehicle safety and new data centre) in Sindelfingen as well as (iii) R&D activities for the development of the promoter's next generation of commercial vans carried out in the promoter's existing facilities.
The R&D project will have a positive environmental impact through the reduction of emissions and fuel consumption from light commercial vehicles, and will allow the promoter to develop the next generation of vehicles compliant with the forthcoming carbon dioxide emission regulations. It will in addition contribute to improving the level of safety of future light commercial vehicles. The new technology centre in Immendingen and the R&D infrastructure investments in Sindelfingen will allow for a more efficient use of resources, support the development of safer cars and result in increased efficiency of research work and projects.
The proposed R&D activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that will not change their scope due to the project. An environmental impact assessment (EIA) is therefore not needed according to Directive 2011/92/EU. However, the proposed project includes also some components that fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive. The decision of the competent environmental authorities on the need for an EIA will be discussed during the appraisal, including the impact of the new undertakings on nature conservation sites.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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