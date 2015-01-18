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CHARLEROI HOSPITAL (GHDC)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 200,000,000
Health : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/05/2019 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
07/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHARLEROI HOSPITAL (GHDC)

Summary sheet

Release date
29 January 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/05/2019
20150118
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CHARLEROI HOSPITAL (GHDC)
GRAND HOPITAL DE CHARLEROI ASBL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 483 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

Construction of a state-of-the-art hospital in Charleroi (Belgium, Walloon Region)

The project will rationalise and substantially improve the health and care offer in the area and will also contribute to wider urban regeneration and bring economic and educational benefits through a number of related projects on the same site.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU), though the project is covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify the screening decision of the competent authority during appraisal and whether an EIA is required. Other environmental aspects, including potential impact on Natura 2000 protection areas, will also be checked. It is expected that the project will have positive social benefits as healthcare is an element of social cohesion.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
07/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHARLEROI HOSPITAL (GHDC)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHARLEROI HOSPITAL (GHDC)
Publication Date
7 Feb 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87254626
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150118
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHARLEROI HOSPITAL (GHDC)
Other links
Summary sheet
CHARLEROI HOSPITAL (GHDC)
Data sheet
CHARLEROI HOSPITAL (GHDC)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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