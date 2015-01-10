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LIGHT RAIL ROTTERDAM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 120,000,000
Transport : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/12/2016 : € 120,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LIGHT RAIL ROTTERDAM
Related public register
12/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LIGHT RAIL ROTTERDAM
Related press
Netherlands: European support for underground network expansion in Rotterdam

Summary sheet

Release date
17 September 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/12/2016
20150110
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LIGHT RAIL ROTTERDAM
ROTTERDAMSE ELEKTRISCHE TRAM NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the purchase of modern light rail vehicles, and the refurbishment and construction of related infrastructure.

The project will increase the attractiveness of public transport in the region and promote sustainable transport, thus contributing to the EIB's climate action priority objective.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Manufacture of the new train sets will take place in the manufacturer's plant and does not fall within the scope of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU; therefore no EIA is required for this component. Compliance of the new depot, the expansion of existing depot and associated facilities (i.e. infrastructure, if any) will be analysed during appraisal.

The promoter is subject to and follows public procurement rules according to EU regulations. The procurement process followed for these trains, as for the other projects components, will be reviewed during appraisal.

Related documents
24/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LIGHT RAIL ROTTERDAM
12/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LIGHT RAIL ROTTERDAM
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: European support for underground network expansion in Rotterdam

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LIGHT RAIL ROTTERDAM
Publication Date
24 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64314981
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150110
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LIGHT RAIL ROTTERDAM
Publication Date
12 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135363251
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150110
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LIGHT RAIL ROTTERDAM
Related public register
12/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LIGHT RAIL ROTTERDAM
Other links
Summary sheet
LIGHT RAIL ROTTERDAM
Data sheet
LIGHT RAIL ROTTERDAM
Related press
Netherlands: European support for underground network expansion in Rotterdam

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: European support for underground network expansion in Rotterdam
Other links
Related public register
24/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LIGHT RAIL ROTTERDAM
Related public register
12/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LIGHT RAIL ROTTERDAM

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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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