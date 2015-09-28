UPPER SILESIA URBAN FRAMEWORK PROGRAMME

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Urban development - Construction
- Industry - Construction
- Transport - Transportation and storage
- Services - Information and communication
- Health - Human health and social work activities
The project concerns nine framework loans for nine cities from the Upper Silesian Agglomeration: Bytom, Chorzow, Dabrowa Gornicza, Gliwice, Katowice, Ruda Slaska, Rybnik, Sosnowiec and Tychy. The operation supports urban development and infrastructure modernisation, including investments aiming to link and integrate the cities.
The project will contribute to the sustainable growth of Upper Silesian cities via investments in sustainable community development, sustainable mobility and energy efficiency, and is consistent with the EU's Leipzig Charter as well as the EU2020 strategy. In addition, the project will enhance the local and regional transport network, helping to reduce the related levels of congestion, pollution, and traffic-related accidents.
The schemes implemented under the framework loan should have an overall positive impact on the environment, by reducing energy consumption, promoting sustainable urban development, and reducing emissions from car use by improving the road network and favouring urban public transport. Some of the schemes may, however, fall under Annex I or Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU, or be located in areas forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC). The Bank will assess the promoters' capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC)), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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