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UPPER SILESIA URBAN FRAMEWORK PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 526,967,106.67
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 526,967,106.67
Services : € 5,269,671.07
Water, sewerage : € 26,348,355.33
Industry : € 36,360,730.36
Urban development : € 121,729,401.64
Transport : € 337,258,948.27
Signature date(s)
14/10/2020 : € 69,221.04
4/11/2019 : € 89,227.01
1/07/2020 : € 112,150.37
20/05/2020 : € 117,515.02
23/07/2021 : € 218,861.48
22/12/2016 : € 226,777.94
20/01/2017 : € 228,838.19
5/07/2016 : € 269,923.75
14/10/2020 : € 346,105.21
16/08/2017 : € 364,920.82
10/11/2016 : € 378,544.55
4/11/2019 : € 446,135.06
14/10/2020 : € 477,625.19
13/06/2016 : € 512,715.34
4/11/2019 : € 551,798.63
1/07/2020 : € 560,751.86
20/05/2020 : € 587,575.1
4/11/2019 : € 615,666.38
7/11/2016 : € 616,613.94
9/05/2016 : € 697,748.18
1/07/2020 : € 773,837.56
20/05/2020 : € 810,853.63
24/06/2016 : € 814,814.81
23/07/2021 : € 1,094,307.41
22/12/2016 : € 1,133,889.7
20/01/2017 : € 1,144,190.94
5/07/2016 : € 1,349,618.73
23/07/2021 : € 1,510,144.23
22/12/2016 : € 1,564,767.78
20/01/2017 : € 1,578,983.5
14/10/2020 : € 1,599,006.06
16/08/2017 : € 1,824,604.08
5/07/2016 : € 1,862,473.85
10/11/2016 : € 1,892,722.77
4/11/2019 : € 2,061,143.99
16/08/2017 : € 2,517,953.64
13/06/2016 : € 2,563,576.7
1/07/2020 : € 2,590,673.58
10/11/2016 : € 2,611,957.42
20/05/2020 : € 2,714,596.95
4/11/2019 : € 2,758,993.14
7/11/2016 : € 3,083,069.68
9/05/2016 : € 3,488,740.88
13/06/2016 : € 3,537,735.85
4/11/2019 : € 3,807,410.54
24/06/2016 : € 4,074,074.07
7/11/2016 : € 4,254,636.15
14/10/2020 : € 4,430,146.65
9/05/2016 : € 4,814,462.42
23/07/2021 : € 5,055,700.25
22/12/2016 : € 5,238,570.39
20/01/2017 : € 5,286,162.15
24/06/2016 : € 5,622,222.22
4/11/2019 : € 5,710,528.79
5/07/2016 : € 6,235,238.55
1/07/2020 : € 7,177,623.76
20/05/2020 : € 7,520,961.25
16/08/2017 : € 8,429,670.87
10/11/2016 : € 8,744,379.18
13/06/2016 : € 11,843,724.36
4/11/2019 : € 12,746,548.32
23/07/2021 : € 14,007,134.89
7/11/2016 : € 14,243,781.9
22/12/2016 : € 14,513,788.1
20/01/2017 : € 14,645,644.06
9/05/2016 : € 16,117,982.88
5/07/2016 : € 17,275,119.79
24/06/2016 : € 18,822,222.21
16/08/2017 : € 23,354,932.28
10/11/2016 : € 24,226,851.42
13/06/2016 : € 32,813,781.79
4/11/2019 : € 35,315,112.23
7/11/2016 : € 39,463,291.84
9/05/2016 : € 44,655,883.28
24/06/2016 : € 52,148,148.14
Other links
Related public register
18/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UPPER SILESIA URBAN FRAMEWORK PROGRAMME
Related sub-project
KATOWICE ROAD 81
Related sub-project
RYBNIK- DW 935 ROAD
Related sub-project
RUDA SLASKA- TRASA N-S

Summary sheet

Release date
28 September 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/05/2016
20150075
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UPPER SILESIA URBAN FRAMEWORK PROGRAMME
THE CITY OF KATOWICE, CITY OF GLIWICE, DABROWA GORNICZA, CITY OF CHORZOW, CITY OF SOSNOWIEC, CITY OF RYBNIK, CITY OF TYCHY, CITY OF BYTOM, CITY OF RUDA SLASKA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 2312 million (EUR 542 million)
PLN 6849 million (EUR 1607 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns nine framework loans for nine cities from the Upper Silesian Agglomeration: Bytom, Chorzow, Dabrowa Gornicza, Gliwice, Katowice, Ruda Slaska, Rybnik, Sosnowiec and Tychy. The operation supports urban development and infrastructure modernisation, including investments aiming to link and integrate the cities.

The project will contribute to the sustainable growth of Upper Silesian cities via investments in sustainable community development, sustainable mobility and energy efficiency, and is consistent with the EU's Leipzig Charter as well as the EU2020 strategy. In addition, the project will enhance the local and regional transport network, helping to reduce the related levels of congestion, pollution, and traffic-related accidents.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The schemes implemented under the framework loan should have an overall positive impact on the environment, by reducing energy consumption, promoting sustainable urban development, and reducing emissions from car use by improving the road network and favouring urban public transport. Some of the schemes may, however, fall under Annex I or Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU, or be located in areas forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC). The Bank will assess the promoters' capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC)), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
18/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UPPER SILESIA URBAN FRAMEWORK PROGRAMME
Related projects
Related sub-project
KATOWICE ROAD 81
Related sub-project
RYBNIK- DW 935 ROAD
Related sub-project
RUDA SLASKA- TRASA N-S

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UPPER SILESIA URBAN FRAMEWORK PROGRAMME
Publication Date
18 Dec 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63677199
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150075
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Urban development
Industry
Transport
Services
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UPPER SILESIA URBAN FRAMEWORK PROGRAMME
Other links
Summary sheet
UPPER SILESIA URBAN FRAMEWORK PROGRAMME
Data sheet
UPPER SILESIA URBAN FRAMEWORK PROGRAMME
Related sub-project
KATOWICE ROAD 81
Related sub-project
RYBNIK- DW 935 ROAD
Related sub-project
RUDA SLASKA- TRASA N-S

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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