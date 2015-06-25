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DEUTSCHE TELEKOM HIGH SPEED BROADBAND EXTENSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 600,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 600,000,000
Telecom : € 600,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/08/2015 : € 600,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/10/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEUTSCHE TELEKOM HIGH SPEED BROADBAND EXTENSION
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DEUTSCHE TELEKOM HIGH SPEED BROADBAND EXTENSION

Summary sheet

Release date
25 June 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/08/2015
20150074
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM HIGH SPEED BROADBAND EXTENSION
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 600 million
EUR 2350 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the second phase of the roll-out of a very high speed broadband access network (up to 100 Mbit/s) in Germany through an increased fibre coverage combined with more advanced copper access technology.

By 2016 the availability of very high speed broadband services will increase for about 10m households, representing a household coverage increase from 45% to 65% in Germany.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for urban underground copper/fibre roll-out) do not fall under Annexes I and II of Directive 2011/92/EU. The related works typically have limited residual environmental effects as they are mainly carried out in urban areas alongside roads.
Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impact on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EC and Birds 79/409/EEC).

Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.

Related documents
08/10/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEUTSCHE TELEKOM HIGH SPEED BROADBAND EXTENSION
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DEUTSCHE TELEKOM HIGH SPEED BROADBAND EXTENSION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEUTSCHE TELEKOM HIGH SPEED BROADBAND EXTENSION
Publication Date
8 Oct 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62369831
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150074
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DEUTSCHE TELEKOM HIGH SPEED BROADBAND EXTENSION
Publication Date
7 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77020508
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150074
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/10/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEUTSCHE TELEKOM HIGH SPEED BROADBAND EXTENSION
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DEUTSCHE TELEKOM HIGH SPEED BROADBAND EXTENSION
Other links
Summary sheet
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM HIGH SPEED BROADBAND EXTENSION
Data sheet
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM HIGH SPEED BROADBAND EXTENSION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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