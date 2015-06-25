DEUTSCHE TELEKOM HIGH SPEED BROADBAND EXTENSION

Summary sheet
The project concerns the second phase of the roll-out of a very high speed broadband access network (up to 100 Mbit/s) in Germany through an increased fibre coverage combined with more advanced copper access technology.
By 2016 the availability of very high speed broadband services will increase for about 10m households, representing a household coverage increase from 45% to 65% in Germany.
Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for urban underground copper/fibre roll-out) do not fall under Annexes I and II of Directive 2011/92/EU. The related works typically have limited residual environmental effects as they are mainly carried out in urban areas alongside roads.
Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impact on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EC and Birds 79/409/EEC).
Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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