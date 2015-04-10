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AFFORESTATION AND EROSION CONTROL III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 120,000,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/12/2015 : € 120,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORESTATION AND EROSION CONTROL III
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AFFORESTATION AND EROSION CONTROL III
Related press
Turkey: EUR 320 million in new EIB finance for climate action and knowledge economy investments

Summary sheet

Release date
10 April 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/12/2015
20150022
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AFFORESTATION AND EROSION CONTROL III
MINISTRY OF FORESTRY AND WATER WORKS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 120 million
EUR 331 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Supporting forest rehabilitation, afforestation and erosion control activities in Turkey during the period of 2016-17 through the Ministry of Forestry and Water Works.

The purpose of the operation is to maintain the Bank’s support to the Turkish Ministry of Forestry and Water Works’ nationwide programme of investments on afforestation, erosion control and forest rehabilitation during the period of 2016-2017.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Afforestation projects are included in Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, but rarely do competent authorities require a full EIA in the case of afforestation/reforestation of existing forestry land. The project will focus on afforestation, erosion control and forest rehabilitation works. It is likely to deliver multiple environmental benefits particularly climate change mitigation and adaptation and improved natural resource management, contributing to both EU and Turkish environmental policy objectives. Technical features of the project and relevant EIA procedures will be analysed during appraisal.

Tendering and subcontracting procedures for site preparation, planting, maintenance and other works will be examined during the appraisal process. These are subject to Turkey’s public procurement legislation (PPL), which is modelled on the EC Public Procurement Directives and is in line with these directives in several key aspects. Turkey’s public procurement system has significantly improved since the adoption of the PPL in 2002 and is currently seen as of a high standard.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
08/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORESTATION AND EROSION CONTROL III
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AFFORESTATION AND EROSION CONTROL III
Other links
Related press
Turkey: EUR 320 million in new EIB finance for climate action and knowledge economy investments

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORESTATION AND EROSION CONTROL III
Publication Date
8 Dec 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63421393
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150022
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AFFORESTATION AND EROSION CONTROL III
Publication Date
20 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133508394
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150022
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORESTATION AND EROSION CONTROL III
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AFFORESTATION AND EROSION CONTROL III
Other links
Summary sheet
AFFORESTATION AND EROSION CONTROL III
Data sheet
AFFORESTATION AND EROSION CONTROL III
Related press
Turkey: EUR 320 million in new EIB finance for climate action and knowledge economy investments

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Turkey: EUR 320 million in new EIB finance for climate action and knowledge economy investments
Other links
Related public register
08/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORESTATION AND EROSION CONTROL III
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AFFORESTATION AND EROSION CONTROL III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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