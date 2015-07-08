REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK MALAB

Summary sheet
The project consists of the purchase of 33 new train sets to provide passenger services in the Stockholm-Mälaren Region.
The objective of the project is to create a transport network that is stable over time and to meet the needs of the inhabitants of the greater region around Lake Mälaren, particularly for everyday travel.
Manufacture of the new train sets will take place in the manufacturer’s plant and does not fall within the scope of Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA); therefore no EIA is required. Compliance of associated facilities, in particular of a new depot or expansion of existing depots, if any, with EU directives on the environment will be analysed during appraisal.
The promoter is subject to and follows public procurement rules according to EU regulations. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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