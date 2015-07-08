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REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK MALAB

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 206,015,657.25
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 206,015,657.25
Transport : € 206,015,657.25
Signature date(s)
14/02/2017 : € 206,015,657.25
Other links
Related public register
24/10/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK MALAB
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK MALAB

Summary sheet

Release date
8 July 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/02/2017
20150009
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK MALAB
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
SEK 1950 million (EUR 209 million)
SEK 3952 million (EUR 424 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the purchase of 33 new train sets to provide passenger services in the Stockholm-Mälaren Region.

The objective of the project is to create a transport network that is stable over time and to meet the needs of the inhabitants of the greater region around Lake Mälaren, particularly for everyday travel.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Manufacture of the new train sets will take place in the manufacturer’s plant and does not fall within the scope of Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA); therefore no EIA is required. Compliance of associated facilities, in particular of a new depot or expansion of existing depots, if any, with EU directives on the environment will be analysed during appraisal.

The promoter is subject to and follows public procurement rules according to EU regulations. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
24/10/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK MALAB
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK MALAB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK MALAB
Publication Date
24 Oct 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62684613
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150009
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK MALAB
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
185058588
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150009
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/10/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK MALAB
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK MALAB
Other links
Summary sheet
REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK MALAB
Data sheet
REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK MALAB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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