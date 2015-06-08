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PARIS LIGNE 15 SUD MATERIEL ROULANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 240,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 240,000,000
Transport : € 240,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/07/2020 : € 240,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PARIS LIGNE 15 SUD MATERIEL ROULANT

Summary sheet

Release date
8 June 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/07/2020
20140753
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PARIS LIGNE 15 SUD MATERIEL ROULANT
SYNDICAT DES TRANSPORTS D'ILE-DE-FRANCE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 240 million
EUR 497 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Acquisition du matériel roulant pour opérer la ligne 15 sud du Grand Paris Express

Le projet contribuera à atténuer les problèmes actuels et futurs de la circulation autour de la Région Ile-de-France et, par conséquent, à améliorer la qualité de l'environnement urbain et régional. Il vise à accroître l'efficacité des transports publics, la fiabilité et le confort de service.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

La production des nouvelles rames aura lieu dans les usines du fabricant et par conséquent se trouve hors du champ de la directive 2011/92/EU.

La Banque exigera que les contrats pour la mise en œuvre du projet aient été/soient attribués conformément à la législation européenne applicable (directive 2004/17/CE, directive 2004/18/CE et directive 2007/66/CW) et les avis de marché publiés selon les seuils réglementaires.

Related documents
15/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PARIS LIGNE 15 SUD MATERIEL ROULANT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PARIS LIGNE 15 SUD MATERIEL ROULANT
Publication Date
15 Feb 2019
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88484837
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140753
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/02/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PARIS LIGNE 15 SUD MATERIEL ROULANT
Other links
Summary sheet
PARIS LIGNE 15 SUD MATERIEL ROULANT
Data sheet
PARIS LIGNE 15 SUD MATERIEL ROULANT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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