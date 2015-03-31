WARSAW RING ROAD III

Summary sheet
Construction of the 18.5 km S2 Warsaw southern bypass expressway between Pulawska and Lubelska.
The project concerns the construction of an 18.5 km long 2 x 3 expressway on a new alignment in south-east Warsaw. It forms part of the broader A2 motorway running for about 610 km, with east-west orientation, through the middle of Poland from the German to the Belorussian borders. The project will facilitate the passage of long-distance traffic around the city of Warsaw, with about 1.8 million inhabitants. The project includes a new bridge across the River Vistula, to supplement the strained capacity provided by the existing six road bridges open to the public connecting the two halves of the city.
The project involves the construction of a new expressway in a suburban and forest environment. The project falls under Annex I of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended, requiring a full EIA procedure. The project is located in the Masovian Region and has been subject to one main procedure resulting in a positive environmental decision in April 2011. The project crosses the Natura 2000 site Dolina Srodkowej Wisly (PLB140004) and is in the vicinity of Las Natolinski (PLH140042). Therefore, the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC, as amended) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) apply. The investment is included in the National Road Construction Programme which was subject to a form of strategic environmental assessment. The procedures and outcomes of the environmental assessment are to be further reviewed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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