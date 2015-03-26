Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Services - Financial and insurance activities
The proposed operation consists of a commitment in the IFHA-II Coöperatief U.A. managed by Africa Health Systems Management Company B.V. The fund intends to provide growth equity funding to Sub-Saharan African private companies active in various segments of the healthcare sector, including healthcare clinical services providers, health insurance companies as well as manufacturers and distributors of healthcare products and medical equipment.
The fund will contribute to improving the supply in all segments of the Sub-Saharan African healthcare value chain, resulting in increased availability of reliable quality services through better infrastructure, upgraded facilities and better trained staff, to the benefit of the growing middle class and of the poor.
To ensure that the project meets the environmental and social standards of the EIB and participating international financial institutions (IFIs), it will be requested that an environmental, social and development management system (ESDMS) is set up to monitor the fund’s investment. During appraisal the Bank’s services will verify the application of the ESDMS and ensure that the projects financed by the fund follow the EIB’s environmental and social principles and standards.
In terms of EIB procurement rules, the fund is considered to be in the private sector. The Bank will be entitled to assess whether projects which the fund supports apply competitive tender principles and adequate criteria of economy/efficiency, and that contracts are not negotiated with discrimination based on the country of origin.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.