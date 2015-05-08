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KOSICE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovakia : € 30,000,000
Health : € 4,200,000
Education : € 4,200,000
Urban development : € 4,200,000
Transport : € 17,400,000
Signature date(s)
11/11/2016 : € 4,200,000
11/11/2016 : € 4,200,000
11/11/2016 : € 4,200,000
11/11/2016 : € 17,400,000
Other links
Related public register
13/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KOSICE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related public register
31/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KOSICE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

Summary sheet

Release date
8 May 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/11/2016
20140632
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KOSICE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
KOSICKY SAMOSPRAVNY KRAJ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 70 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Co-financing of a multi-sector investment programme of the Kosice Region in the 2014-2020 EU programming period.

The operation will be a standard regional framework loan supporting public infrastructure and services included in the Slovak operational programmes and/or in the region’s development plan. Investment will include mainly roads but also schemes in the sectors of education, health and social care facilities, culture and tourism. Priority will be given to investments which qualify for EU funds so that the region can maximise use of EU grant support still available from the 2007-2013 programming period. Other similar schemes from the above-mentioned sectors financed from the region´s own budget or benefiting from EU grants in the 2014-2020 period will be also eligible.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a framework loan and some of the schemes may fall under Annex I or Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA). Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into the national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
13/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KOSICE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
31/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KOSICE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KOSICE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Publication Date
13 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68939067
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140632
Sector(s)
Health
Education
Urban development
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KOSICE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Publication Date
31 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
236454903
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140632
Sector(s)
Health
Education
Urban development
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KOSICE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related public register
31/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KOSICE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Other links
Summary sheet
KOSICE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Data sheet
KOSICE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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