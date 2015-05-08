KOSICE REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Co-financing of a multi-sector investment programme of the Kosice Region in the 2014-2020 EU programming period.
The operation will be a standard regional framework loan supporting public infrastructure and services included in the Slovak operational programmes and/or in the region’s development plan. Investment will include mainly roads but also schemes in the sectors of education, health and social care facilities, culture and tourism. Priority will be given to investments which qualify for EU funds so that the region can maximise use of EU grant support still available from the 2007-2013 programming period. Other similar schemes from the above-mentioned sectors financed from the region´s own budget or benefiting from EU grants in the 2014-2020 period will be also eligible.
The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a framework loan and some of the schemes may fall under Annex I or Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA). Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into the national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.