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WATER SUPPLY VITENS III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 150,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/09/2015 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER SUPPLY VITENS III
Related public register
27/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SUPPLY VITENS III
Related public register
14/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SUPPLY VITENS III - Plan MER voor het bepalen van voorkeurslocatie(s) voor Drinkwaterwinning
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WATER SUPPLY VITENS III
Related press
Netherlands: EIB supports Vitens investment programme

Summary sheet

Release date
5 February 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/09/2015
20140620
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WATER SUPPLY VITENS III
VITENS NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 600 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the 2015-2019 investment programme into the production and distribution facilities of Vitens, the largest water supply company in the Netherlands. The programme consists mainly of the renewal and upgrading of water treatment plants, reservoirs and pumping stations, distribution networks, water meters, and operational support infrastructure such as SCADA systems, security and offices.

The project will secure or enhance the quality of life to up to 5.5 million residents in the provinces of Flevoland, Friesland, Gelderland, Utrecht and Overijssel by improving the quality and reliability of the drinking water supply and by improving resource efficiency. The project allows for continued compliance with the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC) and the Drinking Water Directive (98/83/EC) and national norms.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investment programme is geared toward securing a sustainable management of water supply and distribution, bringing about a positive social and environmental impact. The upgrade of pumping stations and other network and process optimisation measures are examples of components with environmental/resource efficiency impacts. Compliance with EU and national environmental legislation will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
02/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER SUPPLY VITENS III
27/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SUPPLY VITENS III
14/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SUPPLY VITENS III - Plan MER voor het bepalen van voorkeurslocatie(s) voor Drinkwaterwinning
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WATER SUPPLY VITENS III
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: EIB supports Vitens investment programme

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER SUPPLY VITENS III
Publication Date
2 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60106449
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140620
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SUPPLY VITENS III
Publication Date
27 May 2015
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59321063
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140620
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SUPPLY VITENS III - Plan MER voor het bepalen van voorkeurslocatie(s) voor Drinkwaterwinning
Publication Date
14 Sep 2021
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
149159511
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140620
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WATER SUPPLY VITENS III
Publication Date
24 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151190652
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140620
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER SUPPLY VITENS III
Related public register
27/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SUPPLY VITENS III
Related public register
14/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SUPPLY VITENS III - Plan MER voor het bepalen van voorkeurslocatie(s) voor Drinkwaterwinning
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WATER SUPPLY VITENS III
Other links
Summary sheet
WATER SUPPLY VITENS III
Data sheet
WATER SUPPLY VITENS III
Related press
Netherlands: EIB supports Vitens investment programme

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: EIB supports Vitens investment programme
Other links
Related public register
02/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER SUPPLY VITENS III
Related public register
27/05/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SUPPLY VITENS III
Related public register
14/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATER SUPPLY VITENS III - Plan MER voor het bepalen van voorkeurslocatie(s) voor Drinkwaterwinning
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WATER SUPPLY VITENS III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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